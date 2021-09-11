CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop Awards: Hip Hop Awards 2021 Best Hip Hop Video Poll Video

 6 days ago
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on who will win Best Hip Hop Video Award of 2021 (This will NOT impact the winners of the show)

BET

These Hip Hop Legends Were Styling At Past BET Hip Hop Awards

There is no denying that hip hop has penetrated every part of the world with its influence in music, style, and most importantly fashion. Don’t believe us? Ask Harlem pioneer Dapper Dan, who has become a legend in the fashion industry for remixing designer clothing and giving it a trendy streetwear edge.
HIP HOP
BET

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: BET Announces This Year's Nominees

The biggest night in hip hop is happening on BET Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. And the official nominees for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards have been announced. Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion are neck and neck this year with nine nominations each. Although they’re no strangers to the BET Hip Hop Awards stage, with both having won their fair amount in the past, Megan had seven noms last year and the Bronx queen just lead 2019’s ceremony with 10.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET

These Past Hip Hop Awards Performers Showed Out On Verzuz

Necessity breeds innovation and there’s no better example than the inception of Verzuz during the pandemic last year. Created by legendary producers Timbaland and Swizz Beats, the head-to-head music catalog battle series was a godsend given social distancing and stay at home measures canceled live shows across the globe. The...
HIP HOP
respect-mag.com

Blxst Earns ‘Best New Hip Hop Artist’ Nomination at BET Hip Hop Awards

The biggest night in hip hop is happening on BET Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET/PT, and after a successful year, multi-hyphenate Blxst earns his first nomination for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards. This exciting announcement arrives after the celebration of the one-year anniversary of Blxst’s breakout EP No Love Lost, with a special live performance across BET’s video channels.
HIP HOP
BET

See The Most Extravagant Looks Spotted At The BET Hip Hop Awards

There's a simple rule on the BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet: go big or go home! We're happy to report that our favorite stars heeded the guideline and seriously impressed us with their custom threads and trendy accessories on the step-and-repeat. As we gear up for the 2021 BET...
HIP HOP
defpen

BET Unveils The Nominations For The 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards

As the temperature drops just a bit, the festival season inches closer. Over the next six months or so, the Emmys, Golden Globes, Academy Awards, Grammys, VMAs and several other award shows will take place. Adding to the exciting season, the BET Hip Hop Awards have shared the nominees for this year’s ceremony. This year, Cardi B, Lil Durk and Megan Thee Stallion lead all nominees with nine nods each. Drake follows closely behind with eight nods of his own. Not to be forgotten, Tyler, The Creator and Metro Boomin each earned four nominations of their own.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Sexy Latex, Bold Short Sets, And More! See The Memorable Performance Looks Spotted At The BET Hip Hop Awards

We’re getting more and more excited about the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards after seeing the list of nominees. To keep ourselves occupied while we wait for hip hop's biggest night out, we decided to revisit some of the most memorable performance attire spotted at the ceremony over the years. From trendy short sets to drool-worthy latex looks, see the bold fashion moments that continue to prove we are natural-born trendsetters.
HIP HOP
PopMatters

Hip-Hop Matters: The Best Hip-Hop Albums of August 2021

August was an interesting month in hip-hop. Perhaps in relation to the current emotional tenor of Western society, a number of the key albums released in the genre this month express feelings of deep melancholy and vulnerability. Kanye West’s overwrought Donda is the obvious example. However, Ka’s A Martyr’s Reward is also similarly conflicted and brittle, as is GRIP’s self-reflective and anxious I Died For This?
ENTERTAINMENT
HipHopDX.com

BLEU, Morray, Blxst + More Receive 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

As we move towards the end of the year, the 2021 HipHopDX Rising Stars haven’t let up yet, and some of them are just starting to receive the acknowledgement for their hard work. On Thursday (September 9) BET announced their nominees for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards taking place...
HIP HOP
BET

Super Fly! The Coolest Jackets Seen On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

Besides functionality, trendy outerwear can take any look to the next level—especially when it’s a trendy jacket customized with a personal message or a snazzy bomber jacket embellished with layers of sequin. This year at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, we wouldn’t be surprised to see our favorite stars...
HIP HOP
BET

See The Most Eye-Catching Accessories Spotted On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

Whether donning millions of dollars worth of bling or commissioning a designer to make a custom ‘fit, celebrities go all out for hip hop's biggest night out. In fact, it's not uncommon for our favorite stars to cause us to do a double-take with their eye-catching accessories that instantly draw our attention and wow us on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Forget The Rules! These Celebrities Proved It Is Okay To Wear White After Labor Day At The BET Hip Hop Awards

Who says you can't wear white after Labor Day? Not these celebrities who were spotted at the BET Hip Hop Awards in fresh white attire!. ICYMI: Gone are the days when wearing white was quickly labeled a fashion faux pas. In fact, if our trend meter is correct, we predict that we will see a lot of stars rocking white clothing at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Danny Brown Casts His Vote For Hip-Hop's Best Lyricist

Danny Brown has always been one of hip-hop's most exciting visionaries, having steadily amassed a discography that can rival many of his peers. And while he's no stranger to experimenting with a variety of production styles -- unsurprising, having drawn musical influences from artists like Radiohead and Mount Eerie -- he also happens to be a sharp lyricist. One does not simply hop on tracks with Kendrick Lamar, Killer Mike, El-P, Ab-Soul, Earl Sweatshirt, Eminem, Royce Da 5'9", and more without having bars to back it up.
CELEBRITIES
rnbphilly.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Lil Mo Has More Words For Remy Ma, Vita Speaks Out + Fat Joe Addresses Everything

Although the Ja Rule and Fat Joe Verzuz was a successful show, one part of the battle didn’t go as planned. During the Verzuz, when Fat Joe and Ja were trash talking to each other, like the Dipset Vs. The Lox Verzuz, Fat Joe said something that offended Lil Mo and Vita. Before Mo and Vita got on stage, Joe referred to them as “dusty b*tches.” He said, “You got all those other dusty b*tches out there. You gotta go to the crackhouse to find them b*tches.”
CELEBRITIES
BET

BET

