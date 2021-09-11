Hip Hop Awards: Hip Hop Awards 2021 Best Hip Hop Video Poll Video

As the temperature drops just a bit, the festival season inches closer. Over the next six months or so, the Emmys, Golden Globes, Academy Awards, Grammys, VMAs and several other award shows will take place. Adding to the exciting season, the BET Hip Hop Awards have shared the nominees for this year’s ceremony. This year, Cardi B, Lil Durk and Megan Thee Stallion lead all nominees with nine nods each. Drake follows closely behind with eight nods of his own. Not to be forgotten, Tyler, The Creator and Metro Boomin each earned four nominations of their own.

