Collection

By Janelle Okwod u
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 7 days ago
Having a hit is a double-edged sword. Designers benefit from exposure when they create a viral item, but they can find themselves boxed in by it. Celebrities have helped make Maisie Wilen’s graphic prints and party dresses ubiquitous, but her spring 2022 show at the famous Boom Boom Room atop the Standard hotel veered away from those pieces. Instead, Wilen went equestrian, merging her interest in Derby style flourishes and the stylized uniforms of jockeys. Racing silks—the shirt, cap, and jacket worn by professional horsemen—rely on patterns to differentiate each rider. “The prints and colors represent the owner of the racehorse, and [each one] is registered,” explained Wilen backstage. “It’s a signature, much like our prints. I wanted to mix that with romanticism and the techie futuristic themes that exist in my work.”

Vogue Magazine

Venus Williams and Prabal Gurung Brought Cinematic Glamour to the Met Gala

Venus Wiliams knows her fashion. The tennis ace and designer has always had an eye for great style, so when it came time to plot out her look for this year’s Met Gala, she wanted a collaborator as attuned to the industry and its history. Enter, Prabal Gurung. The designer, whose spring/summer 2020 “Who Gets to Be American” sashes are a highlight of the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition, teamed up with Williams to create an exquisite crimson silk faille and duchesse satin gown with a flowing train. The piece would stand out at any event, but Williams felt it was ideal for the Met. “As a designer myself, working with a visionary like Prabal was an incredible experience, and I couldn’t be happier with how the dress turned out,” she shared post-event.
TENNIS
WWD

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in Latest Pepe Jeans Ads

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Pepe Jeans is doubling down on Beckhams, casting Brooklyn and his fiancée, the American actress and director Nicola Peltz for the upcoming “Just Us” fall campaign, which shows the two decked in denim and eco-leather pieces. The campaign, which launches Thursday, follows Beckham’s debut for Pepe earlier this year. As reported, he snapped himself wearing Pepe denim at the beach, part of a two-year collaboration with the brand that belongs to the Spanish group AWWG.More from WWDPat McGrath's 'A Technicolour Odyssey' Launch Party at SelfridgesFront Row at Kent & Curwen Men's Fall 2019Inside...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Suits Up in a Beige Blazer, High-Rise Trousers & Navy Pumps

Kate Middleton paid a visit to Royal Air Force base Brize Norton this afternoon. The Duchess of Cambridge stopped by Oxfordshire, England, on Wednesday to meet with military members who aided in the evacuation of Afghanistan earlier this year. Middleton stepped out in a textured beige blazer from Reiss layered over a classic white tee and navy high-rise trousers. Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst style trends thus far in 2021. Major names including Katie Holmes, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more to come as the weather...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

3 New Footwear Names to Know From NYFW Spring 2022

While New York has never been the shoe mecca that Milan is, or the luxury brand hub of Paris, over the years it has cultivated its own niche of mostly independent brands alongside the big name houses such as Tory Burch, Coach and Michael Kors. For NYFW spring ’22, the return to live runway shows and presentations brought forth a curation of new names to discover, from ready-to-wear to accessories — footwear included. The new crop of footwear brands in New York are bringing something unique to the table that helps them stand out apart from their beautiful designs, from being owned...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Vibrant Maximalist Lifestyle Collections

Gucci's new colorful Lifestyle Collection responds to the growing demand for energetic maximalism as the world emerges from global lockdowns. In search of boundless exuberance, consumers are opting for patterned prints and kaleidoscopic colors to celebrate health and happiness. The new Gucci collection coincides with Florentine Fashion House's centenary this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Phil Oh Captures the 2021 Met Gala’s Best Red Carpet Entrances (and Exits!)

On Monday night, the Met Gala red carpet was once again rolled out across the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Held in honor of the Costume Institute’s newest exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the red carpet served as a celebration of everything that U.S. fashion has to offer, from the cream of New York design talent—check out all those Thom Browne and Bode suits!—to stunning sartorial tributes, such as Billie Eilish’s Oscar de la Renta ode to Marilyn Monroe, or model Quannah Chasinghorse’s nod to her Indigenous culture through turquoise and silver jewelry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
eriereader.com

ReStore SEPT Saturday Collection

Habitat for Humanity & ReStore SEPT Special Saturday Collection -Saturday, Sept. 4th, 9am-12pm! 4922 Pittsburgh Ave. Accepting your new & gently used building materials, cabinets, doors, working appliances (10yrs or newer), hard furniture, lighting, fixtures, lumber, tools, plumbing, garden items or home decor! Located off of West Grandview in the business park, please enter South driveway and proceed to back of building, someone will meet you at your vehicle to collect your items. Masks encourage if unvaccinated. Donated items are sold in our ReStore with proceeds staying in our community to assist in funding future builds for local families. A fantastic resource for landfill diversion, reuse & upcycling, and offering affordable materials for purchase. Questions on items? Call 454-7025 ext 103 or restore@habitaterie.org. Regular donation drop off hours Tues/Wed/Fri 9am-3pm. Shop ReStore Fridays 9a-12p & Saturday 8a-4p.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Vogue Magazine

Meet the Met Photographer Whose Colorful Dress Went Unexpectedly Viral

Normally, photographers blend into the background at the Met Gala, careful not to step on the tulle of celebrities as they step onto the red carpet. But this year, one photographer held their own among the celebs and went viral in the process. On-screen, amid the celebrities like Billie Eilish and Keke Palmer, Vogue photographer Hunter Abrams and their Willie Norris dress stuck out like a sore—wait, a chic—thumb.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Brutalist Furniture Collections

Its Brutalist qualities characterize the Highland Collection by Kalon. Featuring cantilevered forms, the sustainable brand's new collection is made from solid oak wood. Generously scaled, the range of Brutalist furniture includes a dining table, chairs, a bench, and a desk. The collection was built by a small team of master...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Shows Us How to Style Jeans With Bold Red Pumps

Leave it to Victoria Beckham to make a casual outfit look posh. The fashion designer posed for a mirror selfie at home, posting on Instagram Wednesday wearing an oversized gray sweatshirt. However, the understated garment was instantly elevated when tucked into cuffed high-waisted blue jeans — of Beckham’s own design, of course — and cinched with a wide black belt. “Studio uniform! A gray sweatshirt and the Victoria jean,” Beckham captioned the post. Her look was complete with a large black Chanel flap bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) The Spice Girl elevated her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Altamira hosts diverse collection

Altamira Fine Art isn’t afraid to mix mediums. During this year’s Fall Arts Festival the contemporary gallery will hang the works of September Vhay and Robert Moore, two artists with different subject matters, styles and mediums. “The juxtaposition of these artists is significant; however, they both follow a trailblazing vein...
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

The Story Behind Jordan Roth’s Coat of Many Colors

Jordan Roth brought art to life on the Met gala’s red carpet in a custom coat of many colors by Michael Sylvan Robinson, a textile artist and queer activist. The theater producer describes this specially commissioned piece, a sort of mobile canvas, as a “visual manifestation” of his thinking on the expansive possibilities of identity; ruminations that were spurred by the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Perfects Between-Season Style in Printed Dress and Chain Strap Sandals

Jennifer Garner mastered dressing between seasons in her latest look. While out with her children in Los Angeles, California, the “13 Going on 30” actress wore a printed midi dress. The orange and black number featured a flowing skirt, as well as short sleeves and a geometric print. Its neckline also included gold buttons, with two coordinating button accents on either side. Garner kept her accessories minimal, pairing the piece with simple black sunglasses, two delicate layered necklaces, and a thin gold bangle. Her look was complete with an Apple Watch with a white rubber band. Shoe-wise, Garner coordinated her look with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

The New Fashion Arrivals We’re Excited to Shop This Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our modern fashion industry, gone are the days of seasonal drops. Designers are giving us something to look forward to all year long, with goodies landing in stores and online every week—from got-to-have-it handbags to wear-forever dresses. Here, we round up our favorite new items of the week to shop now before they’re inevitably gone.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Inside Kacey Musgraves’s Equestrian-Inspired Glam Session for the Met Gala 2021

“I’m a horse girl from Texas,” said Kacey Musgraves on last night’s Met gala red carpet. Channeling this proclamation into her look for the evening, the country star wore, as she put it, a “gala-meets-equestrian-sport” ensemble from all-American designer Ralph Lauren featuring a slim black mock-neck top, a belted metallic silver slit skirt, and leather riding boots. “Kacey is an equestrian, so it felt like a natural fit,” explained her stylist Erica Cloud. “For the drama, we did a silver lamé skirt that looked like liquid when she moved and is a classic Ralph Lauren silhouette.” Of course, her beauty look needed to finish the equine equation, and so Musgraves looked to makeup artist Moani Lee and hairstylist Giovanni Delgado for the ideal details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

