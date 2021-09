Harvard University was founded in 1636 by Reverend John Harvard as the first institution of higher learning in the new world. His intention was to establish a school to train Christian ministers. In accordance with that vision, Harvard’s “Rules and Precepts,” adopted in 1646, stated: “Let every Student be plainly instructed, and earnestly pressed to consider well, the main end of his life and studies is, to know God and Jesus Christ which is eternal life (John 17:3) and therefore to lay Christ in the bottom, as the only foundation of all sound knowledge and learning. And seeing the Lord only gives wisdom, let everyone seriously set himself by prayer in secret to seek it of him (Prov. 2:3).”

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO