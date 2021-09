PRINCETON, N.J. - No. 3 Stanford outscored its opponents 34-9 in a two-game sweep on Saturday, taking down No. 12 Princeton and Navy on day two of the Princeton Invite. The Cardinal rounds out the Princeton Invite on Sunday with two more games, facing Brown at 7:30 a.m. PT and No. 16 Bucknell at 11:15 a.m. PT.