The Sunday Dispatch

FOSTER GRANDPARENT PROGRAM The Foster Grandparent Program provides opportunities for income eligible persons age 55 or over to extend supportive services in Health, Education, and Welfare settings to children having special or exceptional needs. Foster grandparents are volunteers who offer love, wisdom, support and attention to children with special needs. They help children develop the skills, confidence and strength to succeed in school and, most importantly, in life. If you've ever spent 10 minutes reading a book to a child, you know that even a small amount of attention and compassion can make a world of difference. Become a valued, memorable part of the life of a child in need. Become a foster Grandparent by calling your local Area Agency on Aging today Call us at 1-800-252-1512 LUZERNE/WYOMING COUNTIES AREA AGENCY ON AGING FOSTER GRANDPARENT PROGRAM The Foster Grandparent Program provides opportunities for income eligible persons age 55 or over to extend supportive services in Health, Education, and Welfare settings to children having special or exceptional needs. Foster grandparents are volunteers who offer love, wisdom, support and attention to children with special needs. They help children develop the skills, confidence and strength to succeed in school and, most importantly, in life. If you've ever spent 10 minutes reading a book to a child, you know that even a small amount of attention and compassion can make a world of difference. Become a valued, memorable part of the life of a child in need. Become a foster Grandparent by calling your local Area Agency on Aging today Call us at 1-800-252-1512 LUZERNE/WYOMING COUNTIES AREA AGENCY ON AGING.