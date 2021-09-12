CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Enemy Reaction: The best of the 2020 Seahawks season

By Field Gulls
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 NFL season has begun, but the Seattle Seahawks’ season doesn’t start until tomorrow. If it gets off to a winning start, then Field Gulls is in for its favorite treat!. For those of you who have never seen this feature before, Enemy Reaction is centered around game thread...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Met Gala: Ciara Wears Russell Wilson's Seahawks Jersey Number and Super Bowl Ring

Ciara paid tribute to her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson while attending the Met Gala on Monday. The 35-year-old singer arrived at the 2021 Met Gala wearing Wilson's jersey number, 3, in honor of the theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. She wore the jersey number on a neon green dress while also wearing Wilson's Super Bowl ring and a crystalized football.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Ciara Honors Russell Wilson With Sparkling Cutout Dress At Met Gala

Russell Wilson couldn’t make the Met Gala due to being in the midst of football season, so his wife, Ciara, made sure he was part of her red carpet outfit. Ciara walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet solo, but she kept her husband, Russell Wilson, very close to her heart on the big night out. Ciara’s entire ensemble was a tribute to Russell, who couldn’t attend the Met Gala since he’s in the middle of the NFL season. Russell plays on the Seattle Seahawks, and Ciara’s look completely channeled the team’s jerseys!
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

Veteran defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche was one of the Seahawks’ final cuts ahead of yesterday’s 53-man roster deadline. But, after just one day away from the team, the former first-round pick is rejoining the Seattle organization — this time as a member of the practice team roster, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Nfl Season#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Field Gulls#Sb Nation#Gif
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Seahawks work out four free agents, including Jachai Polite

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks worked out four free agents today, all representing different positions in need of depth. Seahawks worked out Tre Roberson, L.J. Scott, Jachai Polite and De'Quan Hampton. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 14, 2021. Tre Roberson is a former college quarterback who...
NFL
Field Gulls

Season begins with doomsday power rankings for Seahawks

Well the NFL season is officially upon us, because NFL “experts” are looking at double-digit NFL teams and ranking them ahead of the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has notoriously and relentlessly fared badly in the garden variety power rankings throughout the years. This week is no exception. In fact, it seems like it’s getting worse.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

The Seahawks X-Factor For 2021 NFL Season, And It’s Not DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks had a successful campaign in the 2020 regular season, ruling the stacked NFC West with a 12-4 record. However, head coach Pete Carroll and his Seahawks failed to translate their success in the playoffs, falling short against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round via a 30-20 defeat.
NFL
chatsports.com

Seahawks faith in Tre Flowers could make or break season

Dec 29, 2019; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports. The Seahawks traded Ahkello Witherspoon on Friday. This was after Tre Flowers was named a starter and...
NFL
KIMA TV

Seahawks season is here! Get ready for their opener vs. the Colts

The Seahawks quest for a return to glory may have been underway to them, anyway, since their loss to the Rams last year, or maybe since OTA's in the spring. But for fans, it starts this weekend, the season opener at Indianapolis. There's always a level of uncertainty in Week...
NFL
chatsports.com

3 Seahawks that could have career seasons in 2021

Nov 1, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) runs for yards after the catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (41) closes in for a tackle during the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports. The Seahawks play the Colts...
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Groz’s 2005 Seahawks Rewind: Surprising start to Super Bowl season

With Mike Holmgren and Matt Hasselbeck going into the Seahawks Ring of Honor this year, we look back at their finest hour: the 2005 Super Bowl season. Though the 2005 season had great expectations, the Seahawks were not favored in the season opener. The Hawks had to travel to Jacksonville...
NFL
Yardbarker

Analysis: 3 'Best-Case Scenarios' For Seahawks' Week 1 Duel With Colts

The 2021 NFL regular season kicks off tonight as the defending champion Buccaneers square off against the Cowboys. That means the Seahawks' first game of the year is also right around the corner, which will pit them against the Colts in Indianapolis. Naturally, it's a very exciting time for football...
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Heading Into Regular Season Debut, Shane Waldron Holds Keys to Seahawks' Future

RENTON, WA - In the 224 days since his hiring became official, new Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has been a hot topic in the Pacific Northwest. After Seattle's offense fell into complete and utter dysfunction towards the end of the 2020 season, fans have looked to Waldron as a beacon of hope—a savior to right the wrongs of years past.
NFL
Yardbarker

Enemy Confidential: Physical Colts Provide Formidable Week 1 Foe For Seahawks

After missing out on the playoffs and finishing with a disappointing 7-9 finish in 2019, the Colts knew they needed to go back to the drawing board at the quarterback position. The unexpected retirement of former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck early in training camp forced Jacoby Brissett into...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy