UNT fails to capitalize on stout defense early, falls to SMU in Dallas for 16th straight time

UNIVERSITY PARK — North Texas got everything it could have asked for from its defense early Saturday when the Mean Green went to Dallas looking for a landmark win over the SMU.

Turnovers? Check. The Mean Green came up with four.

Big stops? Yep. UNT came up with two inside its 10-yard line.

What the Mean Green needed more of in a 35-12 loss to the Mustangs on Saturday at Ford Stadium were the offensive fireworks that have been the hallmark of coach Seth Littrell’s tenure.

UNT rolled up 506 yards but couldn’t take advantage when its defense kept it in the game well into the second half.

The Mean Green (1-1) finally broke late, giving up 28 second-half points.

Those struggles ended any hopes UNT had to pull out what would have been a monumental win. UNT hasn’t beaten SMU in Dallas since 1933 and has now lost 16 straight to the Mustangs (2-0) on their home field.

“There were some guys who played really hard, physical and had the right mentality,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “Our defense played well early and got a lot of turnovers and stops.

“We made too many mistakes against a good football team. You are not going to beat a team like that when you make mistakes.”

That’s been a common theme for UNT when it comes to games against its biggest rival. The difference this time around were those mistakes came on offense.

The Mean Green lost a 65-35 shootout against SMU last season. UNT lost its third straight to the Mustangs largely because they couldn’t take advantage of its opportunities offensively.

UNT had to settle for two field goals in the first half and a 6-0 lead.

“We needed to capitalize,” UNT quarterback Jace Ruder said. “Our defense played their butts off, especially in the first half. Offensively, we have to finish drives. We moved the ball but got stopped in the red zone.”

UNT converted just two of its five opportunities. Two of those opportunities came in the first half, when the Mean Green’s defense limited SMU to 162 yards and forced three turnovers.

The Mustangs didn’t break through until late in the first half when Rashee Rice caught a pass over the middle from Tanner Mordecai and broke free for a 62-yard touchdown to put SMU up 7-6.

UNT’s defense had dominated the game up to that point. Defensive tackle Dion Novil intercepted a Mordecai pass to set up the first of Ethan Mooney’s two first-half field goals.

UNT linebacker Tyreke Davis forced a Ulysses Bentley IV fumble on second-and-goal from the Mean Green’s 3-yard line that fellow linebacker KD Davis recovered to stop an SMU threat. John Davis Jr. intercepted a Mordecai pass intended for Reggie Robertson Jr. inside the Mean Green’s 10-yard line.

“We were locked into our assignments in the first half,” Novil said. “We knew what they were going to run. We made them one-dimensional. In the second half we had poor communication and missed some assignments.”

Those mistakes came back to haunt UNT on a night it depended largely on Ruder to power its offense. He thew for 366 yards and a touchdown.

UNT struggled to get anything else going and finished with 122 rushing yards.

“We didn’t play well offensively,” Littrell said. “You have to give them credit. We didn’t get our running game going. I don’t remember a time we have struggled that bad in the run game.”

SMU capitalized behind Mordecai, who finished with 312 passing yards and four touchdowns. The Mustangs went up 14-6 early in the second half on 58-yard pass from Mordecai to Danny Gray. UNT had a chance to tie the game up a short time later after Isaiah Johnson caught a 23-yard pass from Ruder to pull within 14-12.

UNT went for two but came up short on a Ruder pass. SMU capitalized a short time later when Mordecai found tight end Grant Calcaterra open over the middle for a 29-yard touchdown.

UNT needed an answer after falling behind 21-12 but couldn’t come up with an offensive run.

The Mean Green were down 28-12 when they faced a fourth-and-1 situation from the SMU 14. SMU stuffed Johnson on a run up the middle. Bentley scored on an 85-yard run on the next play.

UNT never recovered on a night its struggles in Dallas continued.

“We haven’t won here since 1933,” Novil said. “It’s disappointing, but one game doesn’t define the season.”