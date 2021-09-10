CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, TX

UNT officials reiterate school prepared to make case should realignment opportunities arise

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GOkw_0btbb5Pz00
Buy Now North Texas has dramatically upgraded its facilities over the last decade and is prepared to sell what is has to offer if an opportunity presents itself in conference realignment. Photo courtesy of UNT

The next step in the latest round of conference realignment in college athletics became official Friday, moving the process ever closer to impacting North Texas.

The Big 12 presidents voted to add BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the league. The four schools will help fill the void left when Texas and Oklahoma agreed to move to the SEC.

Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are all members of the American Athletic Conference, which issued a statement from commissioner Mike Aresco.

“We remain unified and resolute and will consider our options as we move The American into our second decade and beyond,” the statement read in part.

The Mountain West issued a statement from its board of directors.

“As potential further conference realignment unfolds, the Mountain West continues to assess strategic options for continued growth and development,” the statement said.

The expectation in college athletics is that more moves are on the way. UNT is preparing for any opportunities that could transpire as a result.

UNT has been a member of Conference USA since 2013 and has dramatically bolstered its resume over the last decade.

The school opened Apogee Stadium, its $78 million football stadium before the 2011 season and a $16 million indoor practice facility in 2019.

UNT won a game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the first time this spring and is in located in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

School officials told the Denton Record-Chronicle in late July that they were prepared to make the case that the school is prepared to join another league that offers a better situation should the opportunity arise.

Those officials reiterated that stance this week as the Big 12’s intensions to expand came closer to fruition.

UNT will now wait to see what those opportunities might be.

The AAC will have eight football programs remaining in the league following the departure of three schools for the Big 12.

“Our remaining schools are unwavering in their commitment to competing and succeeding at the highest level and we will not allow external factors to put a ceiling on our potential,” Aresco’s statement said.

C-USA’s issued a statement from commissioner Judy MacLeod in late July addressing realignment. The league lost several key members during a round of realignment from 2013-14 when SMU, Tulsa and Houston left and ended up in the AAC.

“Conference USA continues to monitor the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics,” MacLeod’s statement said. “Our Board of Directors met Monday morning and will remain engaged, discussing recent developments and evaluating opportunities to strengthen and best position our member institutions collectively.”

UNT officials have cited the school’s jump to C-USA from the Sun Belt after the 2011-12 school year as a key factor in the program’s growth. The Sun Belt also issued a statement on realignment. The league quickly reloaded after it was raided by C-USA.

Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina have risen to become powers at the Group of Five level after joining the Sun Belt.

“The Sun Belt Conference could not have positioned itself better for this moment as the landscape shifts across conferences,” commissioner Keith Gill said. “We have never been stronger.

“If we identify a school that adds value to the Sun Belt, we’ll certainly consider them for membership.”

UNT officials have been consistent in their message to supporters. UNT is aiming to become the best it can be in C-USA while preparing for any opportunities that arise.

That possibility of an opportunity arriving inched closer on Friday the Big 12 officially expanded.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Briefly UNT

The UNT women’s golf team opened their season at Robson Ranch’s Wildhorse Golf Club at the Sam Golden Invitational on Monday — a tournament North Texas is hosting for the first time. The Mean Green, the defending Conference USA champions, sit at 1-under par after the first day’s two rounds...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Denton, TX
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Denton, TX
College Sports
Denton Record-Chronicle

Gameday: Tyreke Davis, UNT prepared to face former teammate Tre Siggers in showdown with SMU

North Texas linebacker Tyreke Davis has become accustomed to facing old friends when the Mean Green take on SMU each season. His best friend during his high school days at Ryan was Delano Robinson, a fellow linebacker who is now one of the Mustangs top players. They are still close and compete annually to see who can post the most tackles and interceptions.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unt#College Athletics#Football#Conference Usa#Byu#Ucf#Sec#American#The Big 12#Aac#C Usa#Smu
Denton Record-Chronicle

Longtime friends Phil Bennett, Darrell Dickey helped revive UNT-SMU series that once appeared dead

Phil Bennett was in the formative stages of his tenure as SMU’s coach back in the early 2000s when he went to his athletic director Jim Copeland with a request. Bennett was fed up with the daunting task of opening each season with games against major conference teams as he tried to rebuild SMU’s program. The Mustangs faced Texas Tech and Oklahoma State in each of the first three seasons of his tenure that began in 2002 and traveled to Texas A&M in his fourth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Denton Record-Chronicle

Krum's Connor Green named Football Player of the Week

Krum's Connor Green has been named the Denton Record-Chronicle's Football Player of the Week, as voted on by DRC readers. Green received 37.8% of the total vote, garnering 847 of the 2,239 ballots cast. Nominees were chosen based on their performances from the previous week's games. The Bobcats' junior linebacker...
KRUM, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy