You can feel it – fall is coming. This past week there has been little of the stifling humidity, somewhat lower daytime temperatures and much cooler night-time temperatures. Oh, don’t forget the drop in water temperature, too. Most inland lakes have fallen out of the 80s into the mid to upper 70s. Meanwhile, September winds on Lake Erie have resulted in another roll over on the lake, according to Kirk at East End Angler with customers reporting nearshore temps going from 80 to 74 after the latest blow.

ERIE, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO