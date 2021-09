A 22-story reflective monolithic skyscraper—on its side. The Invisible House in Joshua Tree is the type of twist on a city skyscraper we could get used to. Planted on its side in the middle of the stunning scenery with sustainability built into the entire design. The solar mirrored exterior makes this jaw-dropping structure blend in seamlessly with the surroundings while providing complete privacy— and it refracts the harsh desert sun to keep the interior cool.

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO