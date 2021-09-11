CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rock, NJ

Rutherford rebounds with a shutout of Glen Rock

By Rich Barton/NJS.com Staff Writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLEN ROCK – After letting an early lead slip away in a loss to Hasbrouck Heights in its season opener there was a lot of frustration in the Rutherford locker room. The Bulldogs had to accept that while they have talent all over the field, wins do not just fall in their lap. With the most important game of the regular season against Hawthorne next week and facing a Glen Rock team that has been a thorn in the Bulldogs’ side the past two seasons, the Bulldogs got off to another quick lead. This time they did not take their foot off the gas.

