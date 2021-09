For the first time since the 2019 season, Chapel Hill finally saw a typical night of North Carolina football — on the field and in the stands. Though the team played in front of a live crowd in 2020, it was not in a full-capacity stadium. But on Saturday, a loaded student section cheered on the No. 24 Tar Heels as they came on the field with “All Of The Lights” by Kanye West playing. The marching band and dance team put on performances before kickoff for a massive crowd in Kenan Memorial Stadium.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO