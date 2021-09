Last week the Lady Cougars visited Forsyth, Ga and took on the Mary Persons Bulldogs. The Cougars came away with an all important region win on 6-4 outcome. Olivia Bridges started the affair with 3 strike out performance over 4 and a third innings. She was relived by Reagan Bozeman who hurled 2 and 2/3 innings striking out 2. Bozeman led the offense with a 2 for 3 effort with 1 dbl and Cate Raines was 1 for 4 with a triple and 3 RBI’s. “It was a gutsy effort against a quality opponent”, said Head Coach Ben Robbins.

FORSYTH, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO