Football Upended by Monmouth, 26-23

Bronx, N.Y. – It has been over 650 days since fans saw the Fordham football in action on Jack Coffey Field. And the Rams did their best to keep the fans in the stands the entire game before falling to #21 Monmouth University, 26-23. With the loss, Fordham falls to 0-2 on the season while Monmouth improves to 1-1. Senior linebacker Ryan Greenhagen tried his best to better his NCAA-record 31 tackles from last week but came up just shy with 28 stops, 11 solo, including one for loss.