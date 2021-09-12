Augustana mauls UMary

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana football team, ranked No. 25 in the D2Football.com top-25, rolled past UMary Saturday 43-20 to move to 2-0 on the season. The Vikings racked up nearly 300 yards of offense in the first half to enter intermission leading 30-7. In all, Augustana totaled 432 yards, 238 rushing and 194 passing. Jarod Epperson recorded 127 yards and two touchdowns rushing while Sean Engel tallied six receptions for 119 yards. In contrast, UMary totaled 366 yards of offense with just 42 rushing. Most of the yards came in the fourth quarter through the air with the game out of hand.

