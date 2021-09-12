Augustana mauls UMary

The JV White Tigers had a big night against Round Rock with a 40-0 victory. The defense started the game with a 3 and out and then on 4th down Nick Perez blocked the punt to give the Tigers great field position. The offense scored quickly with a touchdown run by Dakota Jones. The defense continued to swarm the Dragon offense throughout the first half led by great plays by De’Anthony Jackson, Victor Flores, Jay Burrola and Isaac Wilford. The Tiger offense scored at will with touchdowns by Zach Zuelsdorf, Glenn Slaton and 4 rushing touchdowns by Dakota Jones. The offense line blocked hard all night and cleared holes for the running backs. The Tigers will be back in action next Thursday at Hendrickson High School at 5 pm.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO