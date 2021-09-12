CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Typhoon Chanthu drenches Taiwan with up to 5 inches of rain

 5 days ago

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Chanthu has drenched Taiwan as the storm’s center passed the island’s east coast, but no injuries were reported. Airline flights and train service were suspended as the storm approached. The Central News Agency reported more than 2,000 people were evacuated from flood-prone areas on the eastern coast. The Central Weather Bureau said up to 5 inches of rain has fallen in some areas and more is forecast. Heavy rain also fell on Taipei, the capital, and other parts of the island.

