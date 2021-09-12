CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Corral throws 5 TDs, No. 20 Ole Miss beats Austin Peay 54-17

By CHRIS BURROWS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matt Corral threw for five touchdowns as No. 20 Mississippi routed member Austin Peay 54-17. Ole Miss added a defensive touchdown on a strip sack and 33-yard fumble return from defensive end Sam Williams and a safety from the special teams. Corral finished 21 of 33 for 281 yards and had two other potential touchdown passes dropped. Draylen Ellis was 22 of 41 for yards for Austin Peay, including a 30-yard touchdown to Baniko Harley. The Governors are now 1-1. Ole Miss is 2-0.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
Person
Matt Corral
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy