CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Bryant defeats Sacred Heart 17-6 in NEC opener

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus passed for 106 yards and a touchdown, Bryant made three interception and held Sacred Heart to a pair of field goals for a 17-6 win in the Northeast Conference opener for both teams. Sacred Heart scored first when Sam Renzi capped an eight-play drive with a 22-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Renzi also kicked a 23-yarder in the fourth. But Bryant took the lead for good midway through the second quarter on a 23-yard run by Psaveon Reaves.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Poca grad Ethan Payne scores first college touchdown

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Poca running back Ethan Payne scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday in the Joan against North Carolina Central. Head coach Charles Huff says he’s glad Payne got a chance to be rewarded for all his hard work in this offseason. “I mean he’ll run through...
POCA, WV
Awesome 92.3

Sacred Heart Soccer Ties Maryville

The Sacred Heart soccer team ended their first game in the Barstow Tournament in a 2-2 tie with Maryville. After scoring 2 goals in the first half, the Gremlins held off the Spoofhounds until the last 90 seconds of the game, when they scored the tying goal. Senior Bruno Saucedo...
MARYVILLE, MO
Mountain View Voice

Sacred Heart Prep runs hard in football loss to St. Ignatius

Sacred Heart Prep rushed for nearly 200 yards as a team and Andrew Latu scored a touchdown in the Gators' 13-7 loss to host St. Ignatius in a nonleague football game Saturday. The Gators (1-1) had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead midway through the fourth quarter. The drive stalled and the Wildcats (2-0) were able to run out the clock.
HIGH SCHOOL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chestnutt, Sacred Heart handle Bucknell in shut out win

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Julius Chestnut ran for 170 yards on 26 carries and scored a touchdown, and Sacred Heart beat Bucknell 21-0 in a season opener on Saturday. Each scoring drive for the Pioneers totaled 65 yards. Sacred Heart outgained Bucknell 455-143 in total yardage. The Pioneers took a...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacred Heart#Nec#R I#American Football#Ap#Northeast Conference
Bowling Green Daily News

Lady Gators fall to Sacred Heart

The Greenwood girls’ soccer team faced a daunting task against defending state champion Sacred Heart on Saturday at Moss Middle School, trying to end the Valkyries’ 27-match win streak. And while Sacred Heart was able to extend its streak with a 4-1 win, Greenwood came away with some positives –...
GREENWOOD, KY
i70sports.com

SCMS Shuts Out Sacred Heart, Still Undefeated

The South Central Falcons continued their winning ways, shutting out Sacred Heart 10-0 on Wednesday. Trevan Sidwell got the win on the mound, going all 5 innings and giving up 4 hits and no runs while striking out 8 batters. Sidwell also went 3 for 4 at the plate with 2 RBI. SCMS is now 12-0 on the season and will play again today at Dieterich.
BASEBALL
New Haven Register

Sacred Heart's Julius Chestnut chasing records, honors and NFL dreams

FAIRFIELD — Julius Chestnut walked away from Sacred Heart’s football practice Tuesday afternoon and pointed excitedly in different directions to recognize the transformation of campus since his 2018 arrival. “That was just fields,” Chestnut said of four new dormitories in front of him. “And the Bobby V,” he said, turning...
NFL
bucknellbison.com

Sacred Heart Tops Bucknell Football

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Sacred Heart downed the Bucknell football team, 21-0, on Saturday night at Campus Field. The Pioneers (1-0, 0-0 NEC) pulled away from the Bison (0-1, 0-0 PL) during the second half, scoring two of their three touchdowns. Consensus All-American running back Julius Chestnut led the way, running for 170 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries.
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ksal.com

Second Half Propels Ell-Saline to Win Over Sacred Heart

After a competitive first half, the Ell-Saline Cardinals scored 22 unanswered points after intermission to defeat the Sacred Heart Knights 35 to 14. Junior Cardinal QB Kade Wilson opened the scoring with 2:49 to go in quarter number one when he raced 17 yards to pay dirt. The PAT was no good and Ell-Saline led at the end of the opening stanza, 6-0.
FOOTBALL
KIX 105.7

Sacred Heart JV Volleyball Beats Bunceton

Sacred Heart JV beat Bunceton in three thrilling sets for the win Tuesday night, Sept. 7 at the McGremlin Gym, 30-28, 26-24, and 25-17. "This was a total team effort. I'm proud of the girls and how they can step into any role and perform. We are getting better every day," commented Coach Marlo Siron.
SPORTS
Hoya

FIELD HOCKEY | Georgetown Clinches Overtime Victory at Sacred Heart

Following a seemingly endless regulation period, the Georgetown women’s field hockey team clinched a high-stress overtime victory in New Haven, Conn., against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Sept. 3. The Hoyas entered their first away game of the season looking to keep their winning streak alive on the road. Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, MD
dartmouthsports.com

Curtin Scores Overtime Winner in Thriller Against Sacred Heart

Box Score HANOVER, N.H. — Freshman forward Hannah Curtin scored with two and a half minutes left in the second overtime to give the Big Green a 2-1 win over Sacred Heart on Thursday evening. Freshman forward Dasa Hase tallied the first goal of the night and junior goalkeeper Charlotte...
HANOVER, NH
Awesome 92.3

Sacred Heart Golf Competes at Boonville

The Sacred Heart Girls Golf team competed in a match against the Boonville Pirates and the California Pintos at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville. Claire Smeltzer shot a 53, placing 4th overall. Olivia Dobson, Mariah VanLeer, and Lexi Owens also competed in the match for Sacred Heart. Sacred Heart...
BOONVILLE, MO
wcn247.com

Williams leads Central Connecticut past Wagner in NEC opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Romelo Williams threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Central Connecticut opened Northeast Conference play with a 21-19 victory over Wagner. Wagner (0-2, 0-1) jumped out to a 10-0 lead on Naiem Simmons 5-yard TD run in the first quarter and Austin Hosier’s 18-yard field with 6 minutes left in the second quarter. The Blue Devils (1-1, 1-0) didn’t get on the scoreboard until the final play of the first half when Williams hit Jiovany Pierre with a 6-yard scoring strike to cut the deficit to 10-7.
CONNECTICUT STATE
kroxam.com

SACRED HEART EDGES CROOKSTON VOLLEYBALL IN FOUR SETS

The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team played very good volleyball, but the Sacred Heart Eagles were a little better as the Eagles won the match 3-1 (25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22). First Set. After alternating the first four points of the match, the Eagles set the tone early on. They scored the...
SPORTS
goholycross.com

Fourie lifts Crusaders past Sacred Heart, 1-0

WORCESTER, Mass.— Freshman Meggan Fourie scored the lone goal of the game to give the Holy Cross field hockey team a, 1-0, victory in its home opener against Sacred Heart on Sunday afternoon. After a scoreless opening stanza, Meggan Fourie broke the deadlock in the second with her second goal...
WORCESTER, MA
PaloAltoOnline

Prep report: Sacred Heart Prep water polo teams open with wins

Greg Hilderbrand scores six goals in Knights' victory. Sacred Heart Prep water polo coaches Brian Kreutzkamp and Jamie Frank agreed. Things finally felt normal. A large crowd at SHP enjoyed the proceedings Wednesday, watching the SHP girls score the game's first seven goals en route to a 9-3 victory over St. Francis in the West Catholic Athletic League and season opener for both teams.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy