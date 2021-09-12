CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson's 3 TD passes lead New Mexico past in-state rival

 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Terry Wilson passed for 385 yards and his third touchdown pass of the game _ a 58-yarder to Mannie Logan-Greene _ powered New Mexico to a 34-23 victory over in-state rival New Mexico State. The hookup was the only touchdown of the second half as the defense for each team held tight in red-zone situations. Leading 24-20 in the third quarter, the Lobos twice drove inside the 10 and came away with only a field goal and a seven-point lead. Wilson’s throw to Logan-Greene early in the fourth quarter gave the Lobos a two-score lead they would not relinquish.

Macon Telegraph

What Georgia’s Kirby Smart said about facing Shane Beamer, South Carolina

One of Shane Beamer’s biggest career steps came at Georgia. He helped the Bulldogs elevate to a national power at the beginning of the Kirby Smart era. A few years and a couple of stops later, the rising Beamer stands on the opposite sideline as South Carolina’s head coach. He will lead his program into Athens on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN), and both schools have opened the season 2-0.
GEORGIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Redwine's six TD passes lead UVa-Wise to 54-0 win over Virginia-Lynchburg

WISE, Va. – University of Virginia’s College at Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine played the role of video game wizard Saturday afternoon at Carl Smith Stadium. Working with a deep cast of tall, fast, and athletic receivers, the 6-foot-4 Dobyns-Bennett graduate posted a scrapbook-worthy performance as the Cavaliers rolled to a 54-0 win over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.
WISE, VA
ksl.com

Bonner's late TD pass lifts Utah State over Washington State

Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Utah State won 26-23. (Young Kwak, AP Photo) LOGAN — It took a near perfect quarter for it to happen, but Utah State managed to do the unthinkable.
UTAH STATE
WRAL

Jurkovec's 3 TD passes carries BC past Colgate, 51-0

BOSTON — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is now on the radar screen with much higher expectations on him in his second season with the Eagles. His first test went well. Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns and 303 yards in a little over three quarters, leading BC to a 51-0...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Brainerd Dispatch

C.J. Stroud's 4 TD passes lead No. 4 Ohio State past Minnesota

In his first career start, C.J. Stroud threw for 294 yards and four second-half touchdowns as No. 4 Ohio State rallied to defeat host Minnesota 45-31 on Thursday in the season opener for each team. Stroud, who had never thrown a collegiate pass, was 13-for-22 with one interception for the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Cleveland.com

Colin Quinlan’s three TD passes push Willoughby South past Maple Heights, 31-14

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- Three touchdown passes in the first half is all that Colin Quinlan and the Willoughby South needed to keep their unbeaten season alive. The Rebels improved to 3-0 with a 31-14 victory over Maple Heights at Harry E. Winters Stadium. Fans saw Rebels QB Quinlan deliver touchdown passes to Ryan Dondrea (58 yards), David McClain (15 yards) and Ira Sampson (14 yards). Sampson also had a 2-yard TD run.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
