Texas State

Sturges late TDs send Texas St. past FIU 23-17 in OT

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — Brock Sturges ran for two touchdowns and his second of the game occurred in overtime to give Texas State a 23-17 win over Florida International. FIU quarterback Max Bortenschlager fumbled the ball as he was sacked on the Panthers’ first possession of overtime. Sturges’ 11-yard game winner followed his 1-yard dive that ended the Bobcats’ 10-play, 62-yard drive which tied it 17-all with 10:09 left in regulation.

