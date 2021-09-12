CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

East Tennessee State beats Va.-Wise Highland in home debut

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Riddell passed for two touchdowns, Quay Holmes rushed for two and East Tennessee State beat Division-II member Virginia-Wise Highland 45-14. Riddell was 13 of 18 for 201 yards and Brock Landis went 4 for 8 for 73 yards, including a 14-yard strike to Will Huzzie to cap the scoring early in the fourth. ETSU (2-0) scored the opening 21 points and led 31-6 at the break after outgaining UVA Wise 290-130. Jacob Saylors scored on a 64-yard catch-and-run for a 14-0 lead, and Holmes scored on runs of 3 and 12 yards. Saylors also scored on a 16-yard run in the second quarter.

