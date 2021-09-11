CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Barry Levinson

By Got a tip?
Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

Barry Levinson on Directing ‘The Survivor’ and Whether He’ll Tackle a Donald Trump Film. Barry Levinson has a film and TV track record few Hollywood directors can match. He earned the best director Oscar for Rain Man in 1999 and helmed classics like Diner (1982), Good Morning, Vietnam…. Critic’s Picks:...

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

'The Survivor' Review: Ben Foster Excels in Barry Levinson's Searching Holocaust Boxing Drama

Barry Levinson is 79, so it doesn’t seem much of a leap to say that he made “The Survivor,” a true story of the Holocaust, as a late-career reckoning. The central character, Harry Haft, played by the remarkable Ben Foster, is a Polish Jew who gets sent to Auschwitz in 1943, where he sees the lowest circle of the inferno of the death camps. But he also becomes a boxer, sparring with other prisoners for the entertainment of the Nazis, and this allows him not to perish. What Harry does makes him, in effect, a cousin to the Sonderkommandos, the work units comprised of death-camp prisoners whose lives were extended because they did the grisly work of disposing of gas-chamber victims. “The Survivor” confronts the question of whether Harry was making a deal with the devil. (Actually, there’s no doubt that he was. The real question is: Was it a deal that God could forgive?) But since Harry is a fighter, and a good one, in movie terms he also can’t help but look heroic — like a strongman who fought back against the Nazis, and fought back against fate.
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

David Simon

Michael K. Williams Played Omar Little One Last Time After ‘The Wire’ as Favor to David Simon. Michael K. Williams was remembered in a powerful essay written by The Wire creator David Simon over the weekend, which explained how important the iconic HBO series was to the actor. Simon also…
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Barry Levinson on 'The Survivor' and Modern Hollywood: 'They Do 'Fast and Furious 17′ and Keep Doing It and Redoing It'

Barry Levinson is back at the Toronto International Film Festival with “The Survivor,” the incredible story of Harry Haft, who managed to survive Auschwitz by boxing his fellow prisoners. After moving to America, Haft boxed professionally, having a memorable bout with Rocky Marciano, but continued to be haunted by his experiences in the concentration camps. “The Survivor” dramatizes his battles with post-traumatic stress disorder, while also depicting the immense personal strength that ultimately allowed him to find a way to cope with his past.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Joe Paterno
Person
Claire Foy
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Pauline Kael
Person
Anthony Scaramucci
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Coen Brothers
Person
Barry Levinson
Person
Jerry Sandusky
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Robert De Niro
Hollywood Reporter

Terence Stamp

Toronto Flashback: Terence Stamp Sang His Way to Success in 2012. Terence Stamp managed to fulfill a longstanding dream to sing onscreen when Song for Marion closed the 37th Toronto Film Festival in 2012 — and in doing so, he was able to put a lingering…. Terence Stamp stars in...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Survivor review – Barry Levinson’s solid postwar boxing drama

Director Barry Levinson brings the confidence of a professional lifetime to this heartfelt true story of Herschel “Harry” Haft, a tough Polish Jew who boxed as a light heavyweight in the postwar United States, even taking on Rocky Marciano. But he was trained in boxing in the Nazi concentration camp of Jaworzno in Nazi-occupied Poland, part of a grotesque gladiatorial entertainment devised by the SS to entertain the bored, cruel officers. The losers died and the winners got to survive.
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Melanie Laurent

‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ (‘Le Bal des folles’): Film Review | TIFF 2021. Mélanie Laurent directs and stars in this French thriller about a woman unjustly institutionalized by her family. ‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ Director Melanie Laurent on Why She Set Out to Make a Period Piece From a Female...
TENNIS
Hollywood Reporter

Tobey Maguire

Hollywood Power Players Turn Out in Force for a Sense of Home’s Backyard Bowl. A high-powered Hollywood crowd gathered under the stars for the first annual A Sense of Home Backyard Bowl Gala in Beverly Hills on Friday night. Lifestyle News. Nov 2, 2019 7:00 pm. By. Shop Talk: Brunello...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Hbo#L A Queer#Indian#New Yorker#Movie News#Trump Russia Probe#General News Jul 4#Penn State#The Crystal Globe#The Museum Of Modern Art#Q A
Hollywood Reporter

Michael Mann

Michael Mann’s ‘Tokyo Vice’ HBO Max Series Fills Out Cast. Michael Mann’s HBO Max crime series Tokyo Vice is filling out its cast. Series leads Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, as well as the previously announced Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf and Rinko Kikuchi…. ‘Heat’ Cinematographer Dante Spinotti to Get Locarno Film...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kirk Acevedo Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Kirk Acevedo has signed with APA. The actor most recently played hardened ex-con Richard Dragon, a.k.a. Ricardo Diaz, on The CW’s Arrow, and also starred as José Ramse, who must travel back and forth in time to stop a plague, in the Syfy series 12 Monkeys.  He is well known for his portrayal of Miguel Alvarez on HBO’s Oz. He won an Alma Award for The Thin Red Line. Acevedo is set to appear in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, a series centered on the making of The Godfather. His TV credits include the Audience network series Kingdom; NBC’s Prime Suspect; and recurring roles on The Walking Dead, Legends, Fringe, and in Steven Spielberg’s HBO miniseries Band of Brothers. His credits also include episodes of Blue Bloods and Person of Interest. In film, Acevedo starred alongside Gary Oldman and Jason Clarke in the 20th Century Fox’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Other feature credits include the supernatural thriller Insidious: The Last Key, Invincible and Antoine Fuqua’s action drama Bait. On stage, Acevedo’s off-Broadway credits include Sam Shepard’s Tooth of Crime and the title role in Travis Preston’s production of Bernard Marie Koltez’s Roberto Zucco. He continues to be managed by Stacy Abrams.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

With ‘King Richard,’ Will Smith Could Become Second Black Man to Be Oscar-Nominated for Acting and Producing

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s sports drama “King Richard” is shaping up to have the same advantage that propelled “The Blind Side” to a best actress Oscar for Sandra Bullock. Its centerpiece is Will Smith, who’s now at the forefront of what is going to be a cutthroat best actor race. “King Richard” is the “Rocky” of tennis movies, but also the “Rocky” for every Black child that will watch this and be inspired to greatness in the future, the kind of inspiration our community doesn’t often see. Smith is one of the most influential and successful ’90s movie stars who has yet...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Quentin Tarantino Pays Tribute to Michael Madsen in Exclusive American Badass Preview

We have an exclusive sneak peek at American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective, an all-new documentary celebrating the iconic actor. American Badass takes a look at the fascinating life and impressive career of the actor, producer, writer and poet. Madsen's iconic 40+ year career and more than 170 films include Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2, Thelma & Louise, Die Another Day, Sin City, Free Willy and perhaps most notably Reservoir Dogs.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hollywood Reporter

Jesse Plemons

Benedict Cumberbatch in Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’: Film Review | Venice 2021. Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee also star in this study of blistering family tensions in the American West, adapted from Thomas Savage's novel. Movie Reviews. Sep 2, 2021 7:30 am. By. London Film...
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key Joins Timothee Chalamet in Warner Bros.’ ‘Wonka’ Reimagining. Keegan-Michael Key is set to join Timothée Chalamet in Warner Bros.’s Wonka, a big-screen reimagining of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Hollywood Reporter…. Apple TV+’s ‘Schmigadoon!’: TV Review. Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key find...
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Fox

Matthew Fox is returning to TV more than a decade after Lost. Fox and Downton Abbey alum Joanne Froggatt will lead the cast for Last Light, a limited series based on a novel by Alex Scarrow…. ‘Anguish,’ ‘Cherry Tree’ Nab World Premieres at Fantasia Film Festival. The genre event will...
TV & VIDEOS
Hollywood Reporter

Ariana DeBose

Michael Kors Dresses ‘West Side Story’ Star Ariana DeBose for Met Gala (Exclusive) It only seems natural that Michael Kors would include Ariana DeBose among his guests at his Met Gala table on Monday night, not only because DeBose surprised attendees at his Friday runway show…. Apple TV+’s ‘Schmigadoon!’: TV...
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Reporter

Pulp Fiction

Uma Thurman lying on a bed, smoking a cigarette with a gun and pulp magazine within reach, is no doubt an iconic image, but who really deserves credit for what adorns the movie poster for Pulp Fiction…. Steve Buscemi Shares Intriguing ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Mr. Pink Theory. Steve Buscemi has a...
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Ruth Wilson on ‘True Things’ and Female Filmmakers Taking Control

"It is three women at the heart creating this story about a woman, and I honestly feel that's what you see on the screen." Ruth Wilson is taking back control. Since her starring performance in Jane Eyre (2006), Wilson has been a regular on TV (BBC’s Luther, Showtime’s The Affair), film (The Lone Ranger, Saving Mr. Banks) and theater (Constellations and King Lear on Broadway), and has collected a small trophy case of awards, including two Oliviers, a Golden Globe (for playing Alison Lockhart in The Affair) and a BAFTA Cymru best actress prize for playing Marisa Coulter in the BBC/HBO fantasy series His Dark Materials.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy