Terence Stamp

Clint Eastwood saddles up one more time for this nostalgic tale of an ageing cowboy on a road trip to Mexico. Dir: Clint Eastwood. US. 2021. 104 mins. The type of character Clint Eastwood plays in Cry Macho will be familiar to his fans: a rugged cowboy who goes it alone and lives by his own code. Based on N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel, the veteran star’s 39th feature as a director works to his strengths both in front of and behind the camera, although this comfy, melancholy drama lacks the spark of his best pictures. Still, this tale of an ageing American horseman who travels down to Mexico to retrieve his boss’ teenage son may provoke a warm, nostalgic response from audiences who want to see the Hollywood icon’s effortless charisma and trademark squint one more time.

