Tennis

Melanie Laurent

Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

'The Mad Women's Ball' ('Le Bal des folles'): Film Review | TIFF 2021. Mélanie Laurent directs and stars in this French thriller about a woman unjustly institutionalized by her family. 'The Mad Women's Ball' Director Melanie Laurent on Why She Set Out to Make a Period Piece From a Female...

MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MovieWeb

Quentin Tarantino Pays Tribute to Michael Madsen in Exclusive American Badass Preview

We have an exclusive sneak peek at American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective, an all-new documentary celebrating the iconic actor. American Badass takes a look at the fascinating life and impressive career of the actor, producer, writer and poet. Madsen's iconic 40+ year career and more than 170 films include Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2, Thelma & Louise, Die Another Day, Sin City, Free Willy and perhaps most notably Reservoir Dogs.
TIFF Review: The Mad Women's Ball is an Emotionally Shattering Period Piece From Mélanie Laurent

With the TIFF world premiere The Mad Women’s Ball (Le Bal des folles), Mélanie Laurent proves again to be an equal force in front of and behind the camera. There are the deeply memorable performances in Inglourious Basterds, Le Concert, Beginners, Enemy, and Alexandre Aja’s Oxygen. (The latter, a Netflix picture, was essentially a one-person show.) She also released a lovely album, En t’attendant, in 2011; the title track features one of the most positively glorious screams ever recorded. In the last decade, Laurent has directed six films—2011’s The Adopted, 2014’s Breathe, 2015’s Tomorrow (co-helmed with Cyril Dion), 2017’s Diving, 2018’s Galveston, and now The Mad Women’s Ball. Her latest is without question her most ambitious, finest film.
Pulp Fiction

Uma Thurman lying on a bed, smoking a cigarette with a gun and pulp magazine within reach, is no doubt an iconic image, but who really deserves credit for what adorns the movie poster for Pulp Fiction…. Steve Buscemi Shares Intriguing ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Mr. Pink Theory. Steve Buscemi has a...
Terence Stamp

Toronto Flashback: Terence Stamp Sang His Way to Success in 2012. Terence Stamp managed to fulfill a longstanding dream to sing onscreen when Song for Marion closed the 37th Toronto Film Festival in 2012 — and in doing so, he was able to put a lingering…. Terence Stamp stars in...
The Pandemic Paused Mélanie Laurent's Studio Debut, but It Didn't Stop Her from Directing

Mélanie Laurent was getting close. With less than a week to go before she was set to start shooting her first studio-backed feature film — a long-gestating adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s bestselling historical novel “The Nightingale,” with real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning as a pair of estranged siblings caught up in World War II — the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production in Budapest. More than a year later, Laurent’s studio debut is still in a holding pattern, but the prolific French filmmaker, actress, and singer isn’t wasting any time: in the interim, she’s already completed another...
The Mad Woman's Ball review – Mélanie Laurent's compelling melodrama

The actor turns director again for a compelling psychodrama about women subjected to experimental psychiatric treatment. Since her acting breakthrough as the defiant Shosanna in Quentin Tarantino’s Nazi thriller Inglourious Basterds, Mélanie Laurent has cultivated a flourishing parallel career in as a director. Now she pulls out all the stops with this highly watchable and well-made costume drama from the French belle époque, a vehement psychological melodrama of romance and the supernatural, set in a sinister neuro-psychiatric hospital where supposedly hysterical women are incarcerated and subjected to clinical surveillance and experimental treatment by frowning, frock-coated men.
Ariana DeBose

Michael Kors Dresses ‘West Side Story’ Star Ariana DeBose for Met Gala (Exclusive) It only seems natural that Michael Kors would include Ariana DeBose among his guests at his Met Gala table on Monday night, not only because DeBose surprised attendees at his Friday runway show…. Apple TV+’s ‘Schmigadoon!’: TV...
'The Mad Women's Ball' Director Melanie Laurent on Why She Set Out to Make a Period Piece From a Female Perspective

The actress-writer-director discusses her latest drama 'Le Bal des Folles', which marks Amazon's first original French feature. Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds was French actress Melanie Laurent’s breakout role in Hollywood, and she followed that up with starring roles in Now You See Me and 6 Underground. But Laurent also has...
Barry Levinson

Barry Levinson on Directing ‘The Survivor’ and Whether He’ll Tackle a Donald Trump Film. Barry Levinson has a film and TV track record few Hollywood directors can match. He earned the best director Oscar for Rain Man in 1999 and helmed classics like Diner (1982), Good Morning, Vietnam…. Critic’s Picks:...
Guillermo Del Toro's Netflix Horror Anthology Unveils Stellar Directors Line-Up

Here’s a short sentence that should get you very excited: Guillermo del Toro horror anthology. It’s the sort of thing that feels like it should already exist, and now that we realise it doesn’t (yet), we need it all the more. Netflix has confirmed that its upcoming GdT-driven series (formerly known as '10 After Midnight') will be called Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities, with eight episodes described as “a macabre mashup of genre-defining horror”, with filmmakers and stars hand-picked by the man himself. If all of that sounds tantalising wait until you see who he’s picked.
Netflix Bags Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell for Thriller 'Jigsaw'

Netflix is embarking on its latest experiment in nonlinear programming. The streamer has ordered a thriller called Jigsaw to series, tracking the planning an execution of a massive heist from decades before to a year after it happens. Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega and Rufus Sewell head the cast for the eight-episode drama, created by Eric Garcia (Repo Men, Matchstick Men). Jigsaw will tell its story in nonlinear fashion, although it won’t be a choose-your-own-adventure interactive show a la Black Mirror‘s “Bandersnatch” or Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s “Kimmy vs. the Reverend.” Instead, sources say viewers will be able to choose in which order they...
Benedict Cumberbatch Sells Minority Stake in Production Company SunnyMarch to Sebastien Raybaud's Anton

“Sherlock” and “Doctor Strange” star Benedict Cumberbatch has sold a minority stake in his SunnyMarch production company to production and financing house Anton, founded by Sébastien Raybaud. SunnyMarch, the production firm Cumberbatch set up alongside his friend and producer Adam Ackland in 2013, is behind features such as “The Courier,” starring Cumberbatch and Rachel Brosnahan, and “The Mauritanian,” in which Cumberbatch played opposite Jodie Foster and Shailene Woodley. The company’s latest film, Amazon’s “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” which stars Claire Foy, Taika Waititi, Sophia Di Martino, Olivia Colman, Andrea Riseborough and Toby Jones, alongside Cumberbatch as Louis Wain, recently premiered...
Ansel Elgort

Michael Mann’s ‘Tokyo Vice’ HBO Max Series Fills Out Cast. Michael Mann’s HBO Max crime series Tokyo Vice is filling out its cast. Series leads Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, as well as the previously announced Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf and Rinko Kikuchi…. Spielberg ‘West Side Story’ Remake Drops Grandiose Trailer.
'Wednesday': Gwendoline Christie Joins Tim Burton's Addams Family Netflix Series

Game of Thrones alumna Gwendoline Christie is set as a lead in Wednesday, Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series for Netflix. She joins previously announcd Jenna Ortega who stars in the titular role, along with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. Christie will play Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams (Zeta-Jones). Rounding out the Addams clan are series regular Victor Dorobantu who plays Thing, the family’s non-verbal disembodied hand; recurring actors Issac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams and George Burcea as Lurch; along with...
TIFF Review: Antoine Fuqua's The Guilty Hands Jake Gyllenhaal the Phone in Solid American Remake

Only three years ago, Danish director Gustav Möller made The Guilty, a single-room thriller focused on an operator attempting to save a kidnapped woman. Met with acclaim and making the Best International Feature Oscar shortlist, the film could easily be called a rousing success. It makes sense why Antoine Fuqua would be keen to direct a remake considering his interest in crime-related dramas, though he decided to change little within the plot. Penned by Nic Pizzolatto, the film works because the plot still remains interesting even a few years later, even if the messaging gets muddled due to a lack of clarity.
Pablo Larrain

Toronto: Kristen Stewart Reflects on Portraying Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’. Kristen Stewart, who plays the late Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, says there’s a big difference between her as an actress going to the depths of despair on-screen over her…. Telluride Awards Analysis: Kristen Stewart Looks Oscars-Bound for ‘Spencer’
