Melanie Laurent

Here’s a short sentence that should get you very excited: Guillermo del Toro horror anthology. It’s the sort of thing that feels like it should already exist, and now that we realise it doesn’t (yet), we need it all the more. Netflix has confirmed that its upcoming GdT-driven series (formerly known as '10 After Midnight') will be called Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities, with eight episodes described as “a macabre mashup of genre-defining horror”, with filmmakers and stars hand-picked by the man himself. If all of that sounds tantalising wait until you see who he’s picked.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO