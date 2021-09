One of Logan Paul's fans went viral earlier this week after going to some extreme lengths to meet the YouTube star-turned boxer. 22-year-old TikToker Austin Wallace told his followers in a video that he quit his $100k job to pursue his career as an influencer, so he managed to find his way backstage at the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley press conference where Paul made an appearance months after his fight against Floyd Mayweather. His hope was to be added to the boxer's team. Paul was shocked by the question but declined his request, telling Wallace that he wasn't in a place to be a mentor for anyone else at the moment.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO