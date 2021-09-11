Release Dates

DC's Dark Knight has been at the center of some pretty groundbreaking stories over the years, whether in live-action, animation, comic books, video games, or otherwise. Earlier this year, it was announced that that would include Batman: The Audio Adventures, a scripted narrative podcast released by HBO Max. Little has been known about the project outside of some of its all-star cast and crew — but on Wednesday, we finally got our best look yet at the series. In conjunction with announcing DC's plans for Batman Day 2021, the publisher revealed the first official logo for the series, which you can check out below. In addition, it was confirmed that all ten episodes of Batman: The Audio Adventures would debut on Batman Day, Saturday, September 18th. A trailer for the series will reportedly be arriving soon.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO