New York City, NY

Release Dates

vgchartz.com
 7 days ago

Frey is a directionless, gritty yet street smart young woman who has persevered despite her rough upbringing in New York City. And her life hasn’t really gotten any easier now that she’s about to turn 21. Things take a turn for the unexpected when she’s magically transported to Athia, a land where fantasies and nightmares are suddenly very real.

www.vgchartz.com

altchar.com

Sons of The Forest is rumoured for Halloween 2021 release date

We haven't heard much about Sons of The Forest since the official reveal eight months ago, which also gave us a 2021 release window. Since the trailer dropped, the developer Endnight Games have been pretty quiet, focusing on the actual development, rather than marketing it seems. And while we wait...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Batman: The Audio Adventures Poster and Release Date Revealed

DC's Dark Knight has been at the center of some pretty groundbreaking stories over the years, whether in live-action, animation, comic books, video games, or otherwise. Earlier this year, it was announced that that would include Batman: The Audio Adventures, a scripted narrative podcast released by HBO Max. Little has been known about the project outside of some of its all-star cast and crew — but on Wednesday, we finally got our best look yet at the series. In conjunction with announcing DC's plans for Batman Day 2021, the publisher revealed the first official logo for the series, which you can check out below. In addition, it was confirmed that all ten episodes of Batman: The Audio Adventures would debut on Batman Day, Saturday, September 18th. A trailer for the series will reportedly be arriving soon.
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife release date delayed

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been pushed back once again on the theatrical release calendar. After major coronavirus-forced delays, this sequel to 1989's Ghostbusters 2 was finally due to hit the big screen on November 11, but now the word is we're getting it over a week later on November 19. All...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Disney+ releases ‘Hawkeye’ trailer with holiday release date

Disney+ has released the first-ever trailer for the much-anticipated TV series Hawkeye, along with a release date of November 24, 2021. The show stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, with a supporting cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The series is written by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

Another Clue – Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s Friend Comes Forward With Major Inconsistency!

Another clue has been uncovered in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, and things are looking even more suspicious. As we’ve been reporting, the YouTuber was reported missing last weekend, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case. The couple had been traveling across the country together and living in a van, which Brian drove — alone — back to his family’s home in Florida shortly before Gabby’s family reported her disappearance.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
Amomama

Keshia Knight Pulliam AKA Rudy of ‘Cosby Show’ Shared Fiancé Proposing to Her in Front of Her Daughter on 1st Anniversary

Keshia Knight Pulliam recently went down memory lane as she recalled the events of her engagement night. She shared the moments with her Instagram fans, and they loved it. American actress Keshia Pulliam Knight remains one of the most iconic stars in Hollywood. She is famous for her role as Miranda Lucas Payne in Tyler Perry's "House Of Payne" and Rudy Huxtable in "The Cosby Show."
RELATIONSHIPS
Amomama

Two Albino Sisters Who Are 12 Years Apart Stun Everyone with Their Rare Beauty

Their dazzling radiance has taken over their entire country as these two sisters now illuminate the modeling world with their distinctive and breath-taking looks. Two albino sisters have captured the gaze of their home country Kazakhstan. 2-year-old Kamila Kalaganova and her older sister, 14-year-old Asel Kalaganova, have gained notoriety in the modeling industry, with everyone wanting to take their picture.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police reveal fears for missing YouTuber - ‘It’s possible something very bad has happened here’

Police investigating the disappearance of YouTuber Gabby Petito on a cross-country van tour with her fiance admit “something very bad” may have happened to her.Ms Petito, 22, of Long Island, hasn’t been seen since she checked out of a Salt Lake City hotel on August 24 with her partner Brian Laundrie.The couple had been documenting their trip across the United States on their YouTube channel Nomadic Statik, but fears grew for Ms Petito’s safety when she failed to contact her family for several weeks.They reported her missing on September 11.Mr Laundrie has returned to his home in North Port, Florida,...
TV & VIDEOS

