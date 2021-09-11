CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch, listen, stream Chargers vs. Washington

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers look to start their 2021 season on a strong note against the Washington Football Team.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Week 1 bout:

Game Information

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Football Team

Sunday, Sept. 12 — 10:00 a.m. PT

FedEx Field — Landover, MD

Television

Those in the yellow area on the TV map will get the game on CBS.

Radio

ALT FM-98.7 (English broadcast)

FM 105.5/94.3 (Spanish broadcast)

Streaming

Social Media

