How to watch, listen, stream Chargers vs. Washington
The Los Angeles Chargers look to start their 2021 season on a strong note against the Washington Football Team.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Week 1 bout:
Game Information
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Football Team
Sunday, Sept. 12 — 10:00 a.m. PT
FedEx Field — Landover, MD
Television
Those in the yellow area on the TV map will get the game on CBS.
Radio
ALT FM-98.7 (English broadcast)
FM 105.5/94.3 (Spanish broadcast)
Streaming
FuboTV (try it for free)
Social Media
Like Chargers Wire on Facebook
Follow Chargers Wire on Twitter
Follow Gavino on Twitter (@Gavino Borquez)
Comments / 0