Natural immunity or COVID-19 vaccine mandates? Some study somewhere proves your point, by Tom Wrobleski
No matter where you stand in the debate over COVID-19 vaccines, there’s a study that proves your point and gives you ammunition against the other side of the argument. It’s no wonder people are confused. Or angry. Or resistant. Or are merely asking whether everybody in the country really needs to be vaccinated and whether it’s fair to exclude from schools, workplaces and restaurants those who aren’t vaccinated.pressofatlanticcity.com
