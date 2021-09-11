Be like Bob: The importance of reporting something out of place

Retired state forester Bob Hobdy knows his trees. So, when he was driving through his Haiku neighborhood earlier this summer and saw a tree he didn’t recognize, he collected a branch complete with the flowers and seeds. After some sleuthing, he determined that it was Vernonanthura polyanthes, a tree that has never been documented in Hawaii, hiding in plain sight. Hobdy, concerned about the invasive potential of this plant, shared his findings with Maui Invasive Species Committee’s early detection specialists, Forest and Kim Starr, who quickly confirmed the identifications. The surprise lies in how far it had already spread.