CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Be like Bob: The importance of reporting something out of place

Maui News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired state forester Bob Hobdy knows his trees. So, when he was driving through his Haiku neighborhood earlier this summer and saw a tree he didn’t recognize, he collected a branch complete with the flowers and seeds. After some sleuthing, he determined that it was Vernonanthura polyanthes, a tree that has never been documented in Hawaii, hiding in plain sight. Hobdy, concerned about the invasive potential of this plant, shared his findings with Maui Invasive Species Committee’s early detection specialists, Forest and Kim Starr, who quickly confirmed the identifications. The surprise lies in how far it had already spread.

www.mauinews.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Fish#Africa#Flowers#Forester#Maliko Gulch#Haiku#The University Of Hawaii
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy