Ahead of the Class

Maui News
 7 days ago

To have your class, workshop or presentation included in this free listing, email its title, instructor, location, dates, start/end times, cost and brief description to aheadoftheclass@mauinews.com. Due to the volume of submissions, items will be listed as close as possible to their start date; if a deadline to enroll is included, the event will be listed on the Saturday before deadline. High-res digital photos, depending on quality, are used if space permits. Submissions are subject to revision and rewriting, inclusion is not guaranteed and publication does not mean programs are endorsed by The Maui News.

