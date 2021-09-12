Rustic meets modern at Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. “I always had dreams of opening a business one day,” says owner Krista Lichtenberger. “Life led me down the road to become a registered nurse, which I still proudly practice today. However, after walking into a cute store near Philadelphia a few years back, I knew that home décor was where I wanted my next path to go.” Abode Home Decor offers beautiful custom pieces, from barnwood Amish furniture to wall décor, candles, accents and gift items. “We have items as low as $3 and all the way to $1,200,” says Lichtenberger. The inventory at Abode is constantly changing, with new and exciting pieces being added for fall and holiday collections. Lichtenberger says her goal is to give customers the vision and encouragement they need to modernly redesign their space at an affordable price.