CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nazareth, PA

Rustic Meets Modern at Abode Home Decor in Nazareth

By Morgan Kornfeind
lehighvalleystyle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRustic meets modern at Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. “I always had dreams of opening a business one day,” says owner Krista Lichtenberger. “Life led me down the road to become a registered nurse, which I still proudly practice today. However, after walking into a cute store near Philadelphia a few years back, I knew that home décor was where I wanted my next path to go.” Abode Home Decor offers beautiful custom pieces, from barnwood Amish furniture to wall décor, candles, accents and gift items. “We have items as low as $3 and all the way to $1,200,” says Lichtenberger. The inventory at Abode is constantly changing, with new and exciting pieces being added for fall and holiday collections. Lichtenberger says her goal is to give customers the vision and encouragement they need to modernly redesign their space at an affordable price.

lehighvalleystyle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Nazareth, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cor#Amish Furniture#Abode Home Decor
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy