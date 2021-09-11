Sault Ste. Marie Remembers September 11, 2001

First responders in Sault Ste. Marie took time Saturday morning to remember and honor those who were injured or died 20 years ago.

Every year since 2001, expect last year because of the pandemic, local law enforcement and fire firefighters hold a remembrance ceremony at the United States Customs Plaza.

They held a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., that’s the time the first plane hit the North Tower.

One Sault Ste. Marie police officer was working on September 11, 2001 and remembers the attack.

“I was out on patrol and I just walked into the department and our dispatcher had it on the T.V. that he had sitting in the dispatch room. He called me over and said I had to check it out. As soon as I walked into the room, that is when the 2nd plane hit the tower,” said Sergeant Derek O’dell.

O’dell has been on the force for 25 years.