CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Sault Ste. Marie Remembers September 11, 2001

By Jim LeHocky
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ijfn_0btb7RXJ00

First responders in Sault Ste. Marie took time Saturday morning to remember and honor those who were injured or died 20 years ago.

Every year since 2001, expect last year because of the pandemic, local law enforcement and fire firefighters hold a remembrance ceremony at the United States Customs Plaza.

They held a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., that’s the time the first plane hit the North Tower.

One Sault Ste. Marie police officer was working on September 11, 2001 and remembers the attack.

“I was out on patrol and I just walked into the department and our dispatcher had it on the T.V. that he had sitting in the dispatch room. He called me over and said I had to check it out. As soon as I walked into the room, that is when the 2nd plane hit the tower,” said Sergeant Derek O’dell.

O’dell has been on the force for 25 years.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Government
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Fort Fright At Michilimackinac Cancelled

Mackinac State Historic Parks announced that Fort Fright will be cancelled this year. The haunted tour of the Michilimackinac fort would have been held Oct. 8 – 9. Organizers say COVID-19, staffing challenges and housing concerns for volunteers were factors in their tough decision. They apologized to anyone who was...
POLITICS
9&10 News

Mt. Pleasant Police Investigating Weekend Shooting

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is continuing to investigate a weekend shooting that left two men injured. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded to multiple shots fired in the area of Kinney and High Streets just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The individuals injured in this incident have been...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy