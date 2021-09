It’s been a year and a half since Artistry closed its doors in Bloomington, Minnesota as pandemic shutdowns swept the country. When they reopen on Friday, the company faces a different world: one without Producing Artistic Director Benjamin McGovern, who stepped down in May after six seasons; one with a public commitment to Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Accessibility – including raised minimum pay scales for everyone onstage and backstage; one with the contemporary logistics of mask-wearing, COVID-19 cleaning, and requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for entry..

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO