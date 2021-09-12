DRIVERS: REGULAR DRIVER POSITI...

MAINTENANCE/JANITORIAL POSITION open at Mountain State Auto Auction. Job includes building upkeep, modifications and repairs, and janitorial assistance. Applicant must have experience with electrical, roofing, plumbing and basic carpentry work, and assist in general janitorial responsibilities, including floor care (mop, vacuum, buff, etc.) restroom upkeep, and general housekeeping duties (window cleaning, emptying refuse containers, etc.) Must be available to work weekends, pass a drug test, background check, submit current motor vehicle report, and able to be bonded. Email resume with references to dave@mtstateaa.com, mail to Maintenance/Janitorial Position, 5546 Benedum Drive, Shinnston, WV 26431, or stop at the Guard Building at the Auction (Exit 125 off I-79) Tuesday through Sunday to fill out application.
