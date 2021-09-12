DRIVERS: REGULAR DRIVER POSITI...

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times West Virginian
 5 days ago

DRIVERS: REGULAR DRIVER POSITIONS: Now hiring men and women drivers for local and long distance pickups and deliveries. CDL license not required. Applicant must be over 21 years of age and must submit DMV driving record with application. For information call Dave at 304-592-5300 or apply at Mountain State Auto Auction (Exit 125 off I-79) Tues. - Sun.

