Lip glosses and balms seem to account for nearly half of my beauty product stash. You can find multiple glosses in every bag I own and across every table surface in my apartment, which may seem excessive, until you find yourself dealing with dry lips. Because lips naturally have a low water-retaining capacity, they're especially prone to becoming dry and chapped due to environmental factors like the wind and sun, or even something as simple as taking certain medications. If this sounds familiar to you, it’s time to swap out your matte lipstick for one of the best lip glosses for dry lips. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the most effective formulas will include ingredients like shea butter, castor seed oil, ceramides, and dimethicone.

