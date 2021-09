Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL football season. The Bills are 6.5-point favorites to secure the win at home. Kickoff between Buffalo and Pittsburgh is Sunday at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT on CBS. Find out how to watch Steelers vs Bills football online free without cable on a phone, tablet, computer, Amazon Firestick, Roku, Apple TV or other device using one of the following recommended official live stream services.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO