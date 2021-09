Everton manager Rafael Benitez admits he did not expect to be so hamstrung in the transfer window by financial fair play constraints when he took the job this summer.The Spaniard spent just £1.8million – the fee paid to Bayer Leverkusen for Demarai Gray – in his first window, with four other players arriving on free transfers.Benitez, who as a former Liverpool manager was controversially appointed in June, hoped to have been able to do more business but that was reliant on offloading players, which never happened.He said: “We didn’t spend a lot of money, but we had good signings. It...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO