The 18th ranked Chattanooga Mocs football team started the season in disappointing fashion Thursday night with a 30-20 loss to 20th ranked Austin Peay State. The preseason SoCon favorites struck first with an interception on the third play of the game and an early touchdown but couldn’t seem to keep that momentum going for the whole game. The teams traded leads all game until Austin Peay scored on consecutive drives in the late third and early fourth quarters making it a 30-20 game and the first two score lead of the night. Once in catchup mode, Chattanooga couldn’t get anything going and finished with only 6 points in the second half.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO