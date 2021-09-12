This was the return of Alba Flores as Nairobi to La Casa de Papel
Last season of The Money Heist left his followers with their mouths open. And is that one of the most beloved characters in the series of Netflix, Nairobi, was brutally shot to the head by the fearsome Gandia. The role played by Alba Flores seemed to have a definitive ending and it had already been confirmed that he would not return again to the fiction created by Alex Pina and directed by Jesus Colmenar.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0