Steve Buscemi helped firefighters after the attack on the Twin Towers
Steve Buscemi, actor of great roles like those of Reservoir Dogs, The Sopranos O The Big LebowskiHe had a past as a firefighter. Before making the leap to Hollywood worked in this area and when it occurred the attack on the Twin Towers he couldn’t help but want to help. In a recent interview on the podcast WTF With Marc Maron He told how that experience was, which, he says, left him with several consequences.marketresearchtelecast.com
