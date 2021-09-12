CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Steve Buscemi helped firefighters after the attack on the Twin Towers

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Buscemi, actor of great roles like those of Reservoir Dogs, The Sopranos O The Big LebowskiHe had a past as a firefighter. Before making the leap to Hollywood worked in this area and when it occurred the attack on the Twin Towers he couldn’t help but want to help. In a recent interview on the podcast WTF With Marc Maron He told how that experience was, which, he says, left him with several consequences.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Actor Steve Buscemi discusses working at Ground Zero after attacks: "It's still with me"

Steve Buscemi is known for his iconic acting roles, an accomplishment that was a lifelong dream as a kid growing up on Long Island, New York. But in the 1980s, he was a firefighter with Manhattan's Engine 55 — a job that resulted in him stepping up after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 to help New York's Fire Department rescue and recover those injured and killed in the attack.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Steve Buscemi reveals 9/11 PTSD after volunteering in the aftermath: 'I couldn't make a simple decision'

Steve Buscemi opened up about the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) he suffered after working as a volunteer firefighter on 9/11. The 63-year-old actor had previously worked as a firefighter in the '80s, and volunteered for search and recovery efforts after the terrorist attacks in 2001, according to comments made during a recent interview with Marc Maron for his "WTF" podcast.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Steve Buscemi
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Buscemi Pens Emotional Message About The Lasting Effects Of 9/11

Today marks the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in American History. On September 11th, 2001, two planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City, which led to thousands of innocent people losing their lives. As soon as the planes hit the towers, rescue teams, firefighters, and police officers rushed over to the buildings where they attempted to rescue people. Eventually, both towers collapsed which killed anyone who was still in the Trade Center.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Steve Buscemi Recalls His Time Helping Out At Ground Zero After World Trade Center Collapse

Steve Buscemi spent four days helping out on “The Pile” at Ground Zero in New York after the 9/11 attacks. He’s still haunted by that time. The veteran character actor, whose roles in The Sopranos, The Big Lebowski and more than 150 film and TV productions have stamped him as instantly recognizable, could have stayed out of the fray. Yet it was his time as a former NYC firefighter that drew him down to the former World Trade Center site on September 11, 2001. Buscemi has been reluctant to talk about his experiences, but opened up this week on the podcast WTF...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Twin Towers#Reservoir Dogs#El World Trade Center#Pentagon
The Independent

Steve Buscemi opens up about PTSD after volunteering on 9/11: ‘There are times when I’m right back there’

Steve Buscemi has opened up about experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after volunteering as a firefighter on 9/11.The Fargo star had worked as a firefighter in the Eighties, and arrived at the scene of the Twin Towers terrorist attacks in 2001, helping aid in recovery and rescue efforts for five days. Speaking on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Buscemi recalled his experiences at the scene.“I just didn’t have any information,” he said. “I kept calling the fire house the day before and of course there was no answer. Because I knew that they...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Steve Buscemi Reveals PTSD Struggles After 9/11 Bombing

Steve Buscemi shared part of his life with the people he rescued after the terrorist attacks in September 2011, and he was never the same man since then. Twenty years since the tragic September 11 bombing happened, Buscemi recalled what happened that day and how the events made him suffer from a lingering post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Steve Buscemi Struggles As a Volunteer Firefighter are uncovered ahead of the 9/11 Anniversary!

The character actor, long before Steve Buscemi made memorable performances in movies and television, was a New York City firefighter during the 1980s. The Boardwalk EmpireStar reacted to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, by volunteering at Ground Zero in order to find survivors among the rubble. This is the latest episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast Buscemi shared his story about being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his volunteer work.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KULR8

Steve Buscemi thankful he had therapist after working at 9/11 terror site

Steve Buscemi found it "almost impossible" to process what he saw after the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York City. The 'Reservoir Dogs' actor used to be a firefighter in the city and answered a call to help out at the World Trade Centre site in 2001, and he admitted he was grateful that he already had sessions with a therapist because it helped him to talk through his feelings after a week working to find survivors.
CELEBRITIES
KCCI.com

Blocks away from the twin towers, Iowan recalls 9/11 attack

Twenty-three New York police officers and 343 New York firefighters died on Sept. 11, 2001, trying to save those at the World Trade Center. "I walked up Broadway and saw where the first plane had hit," Matthew Sheirer said. Sheirer grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He was living in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedigitalfix.com

Steve Buscemi denies Batman and Robin sequel rumour

A long-standing Batman rumour has been put to bed. Steve Buscemi, an actor who’s been in some of the best movies of all time, has denied that he was ever approached to play a villain in a DCEU sequel. The information, as it stands, is that Warner Bros was planning...
MOVIES
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

Duane Chapman and his fiancee reportedly tied the knot on Thursday, September 2 in Colorado, two years after his wife Beth Chapman and her husband Bob died of cancer. AceShowbiz - Duane Chapman is officially a married man again, two years after Beth Chapman died of cancer. The "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star reportedly tied the knot with his fiancee Francie Frane on Thursday, September 2 in Colorado.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy