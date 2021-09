In Austria, according to statistics, more cars with an alternative drive were registered in August than pure diesel or gasoline vehicles. The share of cars with electric or hybrid drives was 42.2 percent and thus for the first time ahead of conventional drive types petrol with 35.1 percent or diesel with 22.7 percent, said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas. The alternative drives would have more than doubled their share of new registrations within a year. The declines in gasoline and diesel cars are correspondingly clear. Overall, the number of registered cars was more than 15 percent below August 2020.

