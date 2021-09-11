Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team falls to 0-2-1 in nonleague action

SEGUIN, TX -- Texas Lutheran men's soccer won their home opener Saturday afternoon shutting out a visiting Nebraska Wesleyan club 2-0 to improve to 1-1 on the season. After the start of the game was delayed due to issues with officials, it took awhile for the action to get started. Senior All-American Luis Green (Monterrey, Mexico/Smithson Valley) got the Bulldogs on the board first with a goal in the 20th minute. The Bulldogs held on to that lead through the remainder of the first half and for a majority of the second half before a goal in the 89th minute from senior Nicolas Medina (Houston/St. Pius X) extended the lead to 2-0 to finish the match.

