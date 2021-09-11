CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team falls to 0-2-1 in nonleague action

Mining Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROMEOVILLE, Ill. — It’s not the preseason, but at least its the nonconference part of the campaign for the men’s soccer team at Northern Michigan University. The Wildcats fell to 0-2-1 with a 2-0 loss at Lewis University on Thursday afternoon. It marked NMU’s final nonleague game as the team has 14 GLIAC games to follow, starting on Friday at Saginaw Valley State. Northern’s first league home game is at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, against Purdue Northwest.

