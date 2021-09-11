CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2017 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Dodge Grand Caravan

Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...

roanoke.com

Roanoke Times

2019 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda Miata RF

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2019 Mazda Miata RF Grand Touring RWD 6-Speed Manual I4. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2014 Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Chrysler Town & Country

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Black/Light Graystone Leather. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * Versatile rear seating and...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2013 Black Clearcoat Dodge Challenger

Clean CARFAX. Black Clearcoat 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 63783 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2019 Jetset Blue Clearcoat Jeep Renegade

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Jetset Blue Clearcoat 2019 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4. Odometer is 19602 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Caravan#Dodge Grand Caravan#Used Cars
Roanoke Times

2019 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda Mazda3

Recent Arrival! Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, I4, AWD, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, Greige w/Leatherette Seat Trim, 18" x 7J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: MAZDA CONNECT, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leatherette Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 24/32 City/Highway MPG.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2015 Tank Clearcoat Jeep Wrangler

Tank Clearcoat 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2013 Summit White Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CARFAX One-Owner. Summit White 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Titanium Vinyl. Recent Arrival!. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2020 Snow White Pearl Kia Soul

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Snow White Pearl 2020 Kia Soul LX FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp. * 2020 KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2020 Cars * 2020 KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2010 Brilliant Silver Metallic Mazda Mazda6

CARFAX One-Owner. Brilliant Silver Metallic 2010 Mazda Mazda6 i Sport FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you’re looking for a family...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Yellow Ford Mustang

Grabber Yellow 2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium RWD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2007 White Ford F-150

Clean CARFAX. White 2007 Ford F-150 SALEEN RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV 5.4L V8 EFI 24V FFV, ABS brakes, Low tire pressure warning. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2016 Toyota Tundra

Clean CARFAX. 2016 Toyota Tundra 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 5.7L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2017 Scarlet Red Hyundai Elantra

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Scarlet Red 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Odometer is 49177 miles below market average! 28/37 City/Highway MPG. Awards:. * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Gray Ford Bronco Sport

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray Metallic 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Mocha Lincoln Nautilus

Iced Mocha 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 Twin Turbocharged. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2015 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Chrysler 200

* 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Top Safety Pick+ * 2015 KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist * 2015 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. *At Duncan Hyundai, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need!! We are also a Negotiation Free store. That means there is no need to waste time haggling and no back and forth! All of our vehicles are pre-discounted and priced ultra competitively to the market.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-30

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V 227hp. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS

