2004 Volvo S80

Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...

roanoke.com

insideevs.com

18.5% Of Volvo's August 2021 US Sales Were Recharge Plug-Ins

Volvo reported its 15th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth in the U.S. in August, when the company sold 10,686 cars (up 3% year-over-year), while year-to-date number is 86,015 (up 35.8%). The Volvo Recharge plug-in sub-brand accounted for about 18.5% of the total volume, which is about 1,977 units. In...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Volvo adds power, range to 60- and 90-series plug-in hybrids

Volvo's 60- and 90-series plug-in hybrids are set to receive a bigger battery and more powerful electric motor, which will provide them with improved range and performance. An 18.8-kilowatt-hour battery will replace the current 11.6-kwh unit, while a 145-hp electric motor will replace the current 87-hp unit. Volvo's 60- and...
CARS
Daily Herald

Sunday Drive: Volvo XC60 is now available with an all-electric mode

It is always fantastic to get a week with a plug-in hybrid vehicle, if for nothing else than just to see and feel the difference in the way they drive. We have found the best way to really give them a test is to drive as we normally would, doing all the same things we would do with a non-hybrid vehicle.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo S80
just-auto.com

Volvo ups SPA PHEV electric range

Geely’s Volvo Cars has introduced a new, improved Recharge plug-in hybrid powertrain for its 90 and 60 series models, extending electric range while lowering CO2 emissions, increasing performance and improving driveability. The latest powertrain brings the all electric range up to a projected 56 miles (90km) on a single charge....
CARS
WTHR

AUTO CASEY: 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum is confused for a Volvo

INDIANAPOLIS — “Are you driving the new Volvo out in the parking?” asked my co-worker as he walked into the building. “Nah, that’s the redesigned Nissan Rogue,” I replied. “Looks good!” True that, and it’s easy to understand why the uninitiated might confuse the 2021 Nissan Rogue with a Volvo. Especially in Platinum trim, it’s handsome, luxurious, and loaded with all of the latest safety tech. Sounds like a Volvo, but the window sticker says otherwise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Roanoke Times

2022 Platinum White Pearl Honda HR-V LX

4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.436 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo Audio System (160-Watt), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Alloy.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Drag Freak! 6-Second Volvo 240 Wagon

EBay Motors Powers HOT ROD Drag Week Presented by Gear Vendors Overdrive. We half expected to be meeting Swedes when we saw this turbo Volvo 240 wagon lift a wheel and run a 7.16 at 189 mph on the first day of HOT ROD Drag Week 2021. Racers from Scandinavia and Australia have a long history of attending Drag Week with ultra-fast and interesting Opels and other funky European hardware. We knew that international borders were closed, and no one had heard of any Swedes or Aussies making the trip this year, making us cautiously optimistic when we headed for the pits.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2012 Urban Titanium Metallic Honda Civic

BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Volvo-based Futuricum electric truck sets Guinness range record

There is a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by an electric truck on a single charge. Swiss-based firm Futuricum built a Volvo-based delivery truck that drove for 683 miles on a closed test track. Although the prototype used to set the record has reportedly been in...
CARS
automotive-fleet.com

5 Ways Volvo Made the XC60 Smarter

Fleet managers and drivers alike will find much to love in Volvo’s thoroughly upgraded XC60 for model year 2022. In the mid-size SUV’s new model, a bevy of onboard technology will help fleets save fuel while keeping their drivers safe and comfortable. Fleets looking to boost efficiency and connectivity will...
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge can drive further per charge

Last December, we got to spend some time hands-on driving the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric vehicle. Volvo has now confirmed that the 2022 XC40 Recharge will see changes that gain driving range compared to the 2021 model. Specifically, Volvo says its EPA Combined driving range for the 2022 model is 7.2 percent better than before.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volvo Has A Lot To Celebrate Right Now

It's been a tough time for the auto industry. The global pandemic brought auto production to a standstill this year and the semiconductor chip shortage continues to cause supply issues. One manufacturer that is seemingly immune to the crisis is Volvo. Despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, Volvo achieved record sales in the second half of 2020, and things are only getting better in 2021. In the US, Volvo sold 10,686 cars in August, an increase of three percent over August 2020.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Steer Clear of These Used Volvo SUVs Unless You Want Oil Problems

Volvo is a well-respected luxury automaker, and many of its cars are high-quality and very desirable. That being said, like other auto manufacturers, Volvo isn’t perfect, and a few of its models are known to have some glaring issues. So if you’re in the market for a used Volvo XC60 SUV, here’s a look at the model years you should avoid because of their oil problems.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Volvo Recalls Seven Models Due to Seat Belt Concerns

More than 19,000 sedans, SUVs, and wagons from Volvo are being recalled because they are equipped with potentially faulty passenger seat belt retractors that could make it difficult for people to securely install a child car seat. The vehicles are from the 2021 and 2022 model years, according to the...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Volvo Cars IPO Back on the Radar Again

Volvo Cars on-again, off-again initial public offering efforts appear to be “on again” with it taking off, by some estimates, before the end of this month. The listing would be on the Stockholm exchange. According to a Reuters report, Volvo’s Chinese parent company, Geely Holding, has been meeting with banks...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Volvo Amazon Gets Outrageous Motor Swap

The Volvo Amazon (known as the 122 in North America) is a hidden gem for classic cars from the 1960s. In its original form, the Volvo had less than 100 horsepower from a small cast-iron four-cylinder engine. It has modest looks but many enthusiasts find its styling attractive. Today the...
TECHNOLOGY
Roanoke Times

2016 Summit White Chevrolet Colorado

CARFAX One-Owner. Summit White 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck RWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.8L Duramax Turbodiesel. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 6434 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPG. Awards:. * Motor Trend Truck of the Year * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2016 KBB.com 5-Year Cost...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2010 Brilliant Silver Metallic Mazda Mazda6

CARFAX One-Owner. Brilliant Silver Metallic 2010 Mazda Mazda6 i Sport FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode and Overdrive 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you’re looking for a family...
BUYING CARS

