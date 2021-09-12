CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 states have fully vaccinated more than 2/3 of residents. Elsewhere, hospitals are overwhelmed with unvaccinated Covid-19 patients

By By Aya Elamroussi, Holly Yan, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew data shows 26 states have fully vaccinated more than half their residents, and those with the highest vaccination rates have among the lowest Covid-19 cases. Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts have fully vaccinated at least two-thirds of their population, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

www.actionnewsnow.com

