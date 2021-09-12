No. 22 Miami escapes Appalachian State test, 25-23
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A cat survived a scare. So did the Miami Hurricanes. D’Eriq King threw for 200 yards and rushed for 67 more, freshman Andy Borregales kicked a go-ahead 43-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining and No. 22 Miami rallied to beat Appalachian State 25-23. Cam’Ron Harris rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown for Miami and Don Chaney Jr. had a rushing score before leaving in the first half with a leg injury.www.wbtv.com
