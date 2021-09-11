Georgia vs UAB: Three matchups to watch

JT Daniels is likely to miss Saturday’s game with a reported oblique injury. Georgia will have to turn to either redshirt freshman Carson Beck or senior Stetson Bennett. Bennett started five games last year and led Georgia to wins over rivals Auburn and Tennessee. Beck probably has the higher ceiling and could be Georgia’s starting quarterback after the JT Daniels-era is over in Athens. At 6-foot-4, Beck has impressive physical tools but might not be as polished yet as Bennett. Regardless, UAB has a defensive unit that has not allowed a point this year and the Bulldogs did not score an offensive touchdown last week. The starter today will not have an easy task ahead of themselves.