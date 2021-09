WEATHERFORD, Okla. – SWOSU Soccer loses its last home game before the beginning of conference play in a 2-0 defeat to Angelo State on Saturday. The Bulldog offensive attack couldn't seem to find its rhythm as it relied on its defensive prowess for long stretches of the game. Goalkeeper Ashley Hughes made a number of important saves and Junior defender Nicole Petrino put in a great effort to keep the defense organized for much of the game, but two bright moments from Angelo State gave the Belles two goal and that was enough to win the day.

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO