Daulton Varsho drives in 4 as D-backs dump Mariners

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
Daulton Varsho had three hits, including a double and home run, and drove in four runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory against the host Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic went deep for the Mariners (77-65), who lost for the first time in five games with Arizona this season. Seattle dropped two games behind the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays in the race for the American League’s second and final wild-card playoff berth.

Varsho’s homer capped a four-run fourth inning that gave the Diamondbacks (46-96) a 5-2 lead.

Right-hander Humberto Castellanos (2-1) allowed three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings to get the victory. He walked one and struck out four.

Arizona relievers Joe Mantiply, Sean Poppen, Noe Ramirez and J.B. Wendelken combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen (11-6) took the loss, giving up five runs on six hits over five innings. He walked two and fanned four.

The Diamondbacks scored in the first, as Flexen issued two walks before David Peralta grounded a run-scoring single to right field.

The Mariners came right back as J.P. Crawford led off the bottom of the inning with a single and Haniger hit a two-run shot to left field for his 31st home run of the season.

It remained that way until the fourth. Arizona’s Carson Kelly led off with a single and advanced to third on a double by Peralta. Pavin Smith and Seth Beer both followed with run-scoring singles before Nick Ahmed flew into a double play. But Varsho, the son of former major leaguer Gary Varsho, belted a 1-0 pitch over the right-field wall, the two-run shot making it 5-2.

Kelenic homered in the bottom of the inning to pull the Mariners within 5-3.

Arizona tacked on two runs in the sixth as Beer and Ahmed walked with two outs before Varsho hit a two-run double to center off left-hander Justus Sheffield.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

