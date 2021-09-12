CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Aaron Judge homers twice vs. Mets as Yankees snap seven-game skid

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0btahTd100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSsxu_0btahTd100

The Yankees spilled to the center of the diamond as part of a stirring pregame ceremony on Saturday, embracing their crosstown rivals as “one unified New York” — a scene reminiscent of the hugs that the Mets and Braves exchanged before professional sports returned to the city 10 days after that awful 2001 morning.

Then, it was one of the biggest sluggers delivering in a crucial moment, with Mike Piazza’s home run etched into the historical record in the first sporting event in New York following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Twenty summers later, Aaron Judge enjoyed a starring role on the city’s brightest stage, crushing two homers in the Yankees’ 8-7 victory over the Mets at Citi Field.

The Bombers snapped their season-high seven-game losing streak behind Judge’s 31st and 32nd home runs, tying the game on Judge’s two-run moonshot in the eighth inning. Mets second baseman Javier Báez committed a throwing error on a potential double-play ball that allowed Andrew Velazquez to slide home safely with the go-ahead run.

Judge cracked a solo shot as part of a five-run second inning against starter Taijuan Walker, a frame that also featured two-run homers by Kyle Higashioka and Brett Gardner.

Walker silenced the Yanks from there, retiring the final 13 batters he faced as the Mets peppered Corey Kluber for four runs in four innings.

James McCann gave the Mets a lead with a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Chad Green, and Kevin Pillar added a run-scoring hit in the seventh off Clay Holmes. But Aroldis Chapman struck out Pillar and got McCann to fly out to end the game with the potential tying run on base in the ninth.

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
Island Packet Online

Who is the ‘most hated’ MLB team? Twitter map reveals the one fans despise the most

Thanks to Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now closing in on the San Francisco Giants stronghold in the National League West. While this is happy dance-news for fans of the Dodgers, fans of other teams across the country appear to be scowling at the defending World Series champs, and one map proves it, multiple outlets including NBC 4 report.
MLB
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pillar
Person
Mike Piazza
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Andrew Velazquez
Person
Kyle Higashioka
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Braves#Bombers#Moonshot#Yanks
FanSided

Mets fan caught throwing garbage at Aaron Judge while he caught a fly-out (Video)

The Subway Series is getting ugly, as a Mets fan was caught throwing a drink at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as he tried to catch a fly ball. The distraction didn’t impact Judge much, but it’s clearly an example of the fan experience going too far. Judge is one of the faces of professional baseball, so he’s an easy target for opposing fans. It also doesn’t help that he stands a gargantuan 6-foot-7.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
New York Post

How Yankees should handle their hunt for shortstop in offseason

Sometimes, the best way to win baseball’s offseason is to react rather than act. That’s how I’d advise the Yankees to treat their shortstop search this winter. Shoot, we can even reach into (somewhat) recent Yankees history for a road map: After the 2005 season, with Bernie Williams’ days as an everyday center fielder behind him, Brian Cashman anointed Bubba Crosby as No. 1 on his center-field depth chart, then patiently waited for free agent Johnny Damon’s price tag to drop to a more palatable level (four years and $52 million) and pounced on him. With Damon aboard for four years, albeit only the first two primarily in center field, the Yankees qualified for the postseason three times and won a championship.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
reflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Chapman’s Mystery Solved – Credit Gary Sanchez

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stuck to his game plan in which Chapman is his closer. From one night to the next, a much different result. Why?. The Yankees, since the days of Thurman Munson, Joe Girardi, and Jorge Posada, have sought to find a catcher who fits the definition of a Field Leader.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge’s comments on dizziness seem worrisome

Aaron Judge was removed from the New York Yankees‘ thriller against the Mets on Sunday Night Baseball due to dizziness, which many believed was the result of a collision with the wall coupled with a diving effort on Saturday night. We’re still unsure and we don’t have any answers, but...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out of lineup

Gardner will sit Tuesday against the Orioles. Gardner will sit for the second time in three days as the Yankees bring in all their big bats. Luke Voit starts as the designated hitter, pushing Giancarlo Stanton to left field, Joey Gallo to right and Aaron Judge to Gardner's usual spot in center.
MLB
wmleader.com

Aaron Judge’s giant value to Yankees is undeniable

Aaron Judge stepped out of the Yankee Stadium dugout and toward the batting cage, speaking softly and carrying a very big stick. Judge might appear huge on TV, but to see him live on the field is to remember that at 6-foot-7, 282 pounds, he is five inches taller and 67 pounds heavier than the giant whose presence filled the old ballpark like no other: Babe Ruth.
NFL
Pinstripe Alley

Roderick Arias is set to join a talented group of Yankees shortstop prospects

Over the years, the Yankees have used various strategies to capitalize on the international free agent market. After changes to the rules in 2017, they spread the wealth around, passing on the very top prospect in the class in order to sign six of the top-30 ranked on the market. A few years later they changed course and went all-in on Jasson Dominguez, essentially spending their entire starting bonus allotment for one of the most hyped international free agents ever. This coming January the team is once again using a version of the all-in approach, as they are reported to have the inside track on signing Roderick Arias, one of the very best players in the coming class.
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals snap seven-game slide with 4-3 win over New York Mets in nightcap

Josh Rogers gave the Nationals more than they could reasonably have hoped for, giving up three runs on four hits in 5 2⁄3 innings pitched. Rogers left the mound with the Washington Nationals up 4-3 on the New York Mets, after surrendering a two-run home run in the top of the sixth, but the bullpen made the one-run lead hold up and the home team in the nation’s capital snapped their seven-game losing streak with a one-run win.
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy